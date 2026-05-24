Nigeria’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for improved maternal healthcare and an end to child marriage, as the world marks the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement on Saturday, joined the global community in affirming that no woman or girl should suffer from obstetric fistula, describing the condition as both preventable and treatable.

Obstetric fistula, often referred to as a ‘childbirth injury,’ is an abnormal hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, caused mainly by prolonged, obstructed labour without access to timely medical care.

This condition often results in chronic leakage of urine or faeces, severe infections, nerve damage, and severe social stigma.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Medical experts say the condition occurs when labour is prolonged because the woman’s pelvis is too small, the baby’s head is too large, or the baby is poorly positioned. Without emergency obstetric care, labour can last several days, frequently leading to the death of the baby and severe tissue damage to the mother.

The condition predominantly affects poor and marginalised women and adolescent girls whose bodies are not fully developed for childbirth.

International Day

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, is observed annually on 23 May to raise awareness about the devastating childbirth injury affecting millions of women and girls worldwide.

The day is dedicated to mobilising global support toward ending obstetric fistula, a preventable and treatable condition linked largely to poor access to quality maternal healthcare.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Her Health, Her Right: Shaping a Future without Fistula,” Mrs Tinubu stressed that access to quality maternal healthcare is a fundamental right for every woman and girl.

She identified early marriage and teenage pregnancy as major contributors to obstetric fistula, noting that many young girls are forced into childbirth before their bodies are mature enough.

According to her, harmful traditional practices, poverty, and lack of awareness continue to deny many women access to skilled healthcare services and vital reproductive health information.

The First Lady called for urgent and collective action to end child marriage, empower girls through education, and ensure that every woman has access to quality healthcare services.

“Let us work together to build a future where every birth is safe and no woman loses her life in childbirth,” she said.

Nigeria bears one of the world’s highest burdens of obstetric fistula, accounting for about 40 per cent of global cases. The country records an estimated 13,000 new cases annually, while about 400,000 women are reportedly awaiting corrective surgery.

Although cases are recorded across the country, the highest prevalence is in Northern Nigeria, where early marriage, home births, and poor access to emergency obstetric care remain widespread.

In many cases, prolonged obstructed labour also results in stillbirths.