Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the immediate commencement of a feasibility study for the state’s proposed Azumini-Obeaku Seaport and Inland Waterways Corridor project on Tuesday.

Mr Otti announced the approval at a meeting with officials of China Harbour Engineering Company Limited, held in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area of the state.

He directed the company to expedite the study and shorten its proposed timeline.

“Somehow, deep in my mind, I know that this is the approach. It is good to understand the details and all that is required.

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“So, you can take it that approval has been given for the feasibility study to commence.

“But then, six to seven months is a long time and if we can shorten it, that will help,” he said.

The governor also directed relevant government agencies to expedite action and commence the process of obtaining federal government’s approvals for the project.

“We need to start the process immediately, hoping that the feasibility study will return positive because the study may also show that the project is not viable,” he said.

He further advised the company to undertake an inspection visit to the proposed project site ahead of the study.

According to him, the proposed location is about 19 nautical miles from the high sea, a situation that may require dredging activities.

Mr Otti expressed optimism that the project would be realised if properly pursued.

Earlier, the company’s Marketing Manager, Nicholas Liu, said the company was interested in partnering the Abia State Government to actualise the project.

Mr Liu said the company had extensive experience in infrastructure development in Nigeria, including its involvement in the execution of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project.

He identified government’s commitment, funding arrangements, public-private partnership structure and phased development as critical factors for the success of such projects.

He also underscored the importance of conducting a feasibility study and made recommendations on the project’s implementation.

(NAN)