Alhassan Doguwa, the member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, has apologised to Governor Abba Yusuf for his previous antagonism toward the governor when he was a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Following Governor Yusuf’s election in 2023 on the NNPP platform, Mr Doguwa, a high-ranking member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was one of his most vocal critics. However, the dynamic shifted following the governor’s defection to the APC in January.

In an interview broadcast by Express Radio on Sunday, Mr Doguwa expressed deep remorse, saying his endorsement by the governor left him “indebted” and “ashamed” of his past conduct.

“I am using this opportunity with a heavy heart to appreciate and thank Governor Abba Yusuf,” Mr Doguwa said.

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“Despite all the criticism and political hostilities I directed at his administration—and despite spearheading his defeat in Doguwa and Tudun Wada during the 2023 election—the governor proved to be a fair and just leader.”

Mr Doguwa said he shed tears when the governor acknowledged his “responsible representation” and endorsed his reelection bid.

According to the lawmaker, the governor stated that Mr Doguwa’s legislative work benefited not just Kano, but the entire North and the country, and that he could not “selfishly” deny him a return ticket based on personal grievances.

“That statement from the Governor made me shed tears. He also cautioned me against being temperamental as a public figure; I have heeded his advice and adjusted accordingly”, Mr Doguwa stated.

Mr Doguwa was adopted by the leadership of the APC as the consensus candidate for the 2027 election.

Mr Doguwa’s apology to Governor Yusuf is particularly striking, given the violent and litigious history between him and the NNPP camp, led by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso

The 2023 election violence

During the February 2023 National Assembly’s elections, Mr Doguwa was at the centre of a firestorm. He was arrested and charged in connection with a suspected arson attack on an NNPP office in Tudun Wada, which resulted in fatalities.

Although the court later cleared him of wrongdoing, the incident created a deep-seated enmity between him and NNPP supporters.

Mr Doguwa was widely viewed as the “enforcer” for the APC in southern Kano. He famously boasted about his ability to deliver his constituency for the APC at any cost, often using rhetoric that the NNPP described as inflammatory.

His efforts were successful in his local government areas, where Governor Yusuf suffered heavy losses during the 2023 governorship poll.

Beyond local politics, Mr Doguwa frequently engaged in a war of words with Mr Kwankwaso – the governor’s former ally. He often dismissed the Kwankwasiyya movement as a spent force, making his recent public display of gratitude toward the governor a landmark moment in Kano politics.

The lawmaker’s acceptance of the Governor’s mentorship and his apology for his “temperamental” nature appear to be leading him toward more diplomatic behaviour within the now-expanded APC fold in Kano State.