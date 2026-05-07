Chiamaka Nnadozie delivered another commanding performance between the sticks as Brighton & Hove Albion Women held Arsenal Women to a 1–1 draw in a fiercely contested Women’s Super League encounter at Broadfield Stadium on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper produced a series of decisive saves that frustrated Arsenal’s attack and extended Brighton’s remarkable unbeaten streak to five matches, the club’s longest run without defeat in the Women’s Super League since at least the 2011/12 season.

Her display also drew praise from Arsenal manager Renee Slegers, who acknowledged the Nigerian’s influence on a night where the Gunners struggled to convert dominance into victory.

Brighton extend historic run

Brighton struck first through Fuka Tsunoda, whose goal just before halftime handed the hosts a deserved advantage against one of the league’s strongest sides.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

But Arsenal eventually found a response in the second half, with Frida Maanum scoring the equaliser to rescue a point for the visitors.

Despite Arsenal’s attacking depth, Brighton’s defensive organisation, anchored by Nnadozie, proved difficult to break down throughout the contest.

Nnadozie’s presence defines the match

The Nigerian goalkeeper was central to Brighton’s resistance.

Among her standout interventions was a superb fingertip save to deny Caitlin Foord, preserving Brighton’s lead at a critical stage of the game. She also reacted sharply from a set-piece situation to keep out Lotte Wubben-Moy, although the offside flag later ruled the chance out.

Beyond the highlight moments, Nnadozie’s command of space, anticipation, and composure under pressure repeatedly disrupted Arsenal’s attacking rhythm.

Arsenal boss recognises Nnadozie’s influence

Slegers admitted after the match that Arsenal found it difficult to penetrate Brighton’s defensive structure, even with attacking stars like Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius leading the line.

Speaking to the BBC, the Arsenal manager praised Brighton’s intensity while specifically highlighting Nnadozie’s impact.

“Brighton always come out very convinced and with a lot of intensity. It is also about the decisions we make on the pitch. It is finding the balance and building partnerships over the pitch across the season so you can make changes and it doesn’t affect the team,” Slegers said.

“There were opportunities in behind but also Nnadozie did well defending that space, so you need a lot of detail and quality in execution.”

Nnadozie’s growing reputation

Nnadozie’s performance comes amid another standout season for the Nigerian international, who continues to strengthen her reputation as one of Africa’s elite goalkeepers.

A three-time African Goalkeeper of the Year winner, she has become one of Brighton’s most influential figures since arriving in England, bringing consistency, leadership, and high-level shot-stopping ability to the squad.

Her form has also carried broader implications in the WSL title race. Manchester City were confirmed league champions with a game to spare, with Brighton’s draw against Arsenal effectively sealing the outcome.

From Paris to the WSL spotlight

Before her move to England, Nnadozie built her reputation at Paris FC Women, where she emerged as one of Europe’s most respected goalkeepers outside the traditional continental giants. Her transition to the WSL has further elevated her visibility, while reinforcing the growing influence of Nigerian players in elite women’s football.

For the Super Falcons, her continued excellence also represents a major boost ahead of future international assignments, with Nigeria relying heavily on her experience and composure at major tournaments.

Attention turns to FA Cup battle

Nnadozie and Brighton now shift focus to Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal clash against Liverpool Women, with momentum firmly on their side after their historic unbeaten run.

And if Wednesday’s display was any indication, Brighton’s ambitions will once again rest heavily on the gloves of the Nigerian star whose growing stature continues to command attention across English football.