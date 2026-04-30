A cleric, Helen Ukpabio, has called for a 12-day midday prayer session for Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, describing the period as “fragile and critical.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mrs Ukpabio, the founder of Liberty Gospel Church in Calabar, Cross River State, urged Nigerians to dedicate one hour daily at noon, from 29 April to 10 May, to intercede for the governor.

“Beginning from today, 29 April to 10th of May, join me as we take out one hour from midday to intercede for our Governor, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state, for a fragile and critical time just like this,” she wrote.

She encouraged participants to pray from any location provided it coincides with 12 noon.

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“Pray as God gives you the leading. One hour only – daily for 12 days. Indicate your decision to join. You can pray wherever you are once it is 12 noon. God bless you as you join in faith.”

The cleric also cited biblical references, including Romans 13:1–4, Ephesians 6:18, and 1 Timothy 2:1–3, to support the call for prayers for leaders.

Ties between Eno and Mrs Ukpabio

Mrs Ukpabio is a prominent evangelical figure in southern Nigeria.

Her call for prayers comes weeks after Governor Eno worshipped at her church, where he praised her ministry and described her as a spiritual figure with wide influence.

The governor, who is also a cleric and founder of All Nations Christian Ministry International in Eket, highlighted the importance of faith in leadership during the visit.

During the service, Mrs Ukpabio’s sermon emphasised spiritual vigilance, leadership under pressure, and the need for divine guidance in times of uncertainty—themes that resonate with her call for prayers for the governor.

The visit and remarks were reported by PREMIUM TIMES amid broader regional discussions, including tensions between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states over oil wells, during which Governor Eno stressed unity and described both states as “brothers.”

Mrs Ukpabio, 57, is also a scriptwriter, filmmaker, and actress.

She has been accused of instigating, through her films, the stigmatisation and attacks on women and children labelled as witches.