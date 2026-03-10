Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed the historical ties between Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, saying the two neighbouring states will continue to coexist peacefully despite tensions over disputed oil wells.

Mr Eno stated this at a Sunday service at Liberty Gospel Church in Calabar, Cross River, where he urged Akwa Ibom indigenes living in the state to promote peaceful coexistence and support the development of their host community.

This was contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh

Mr Eno’s comment comes amid lingering disagreements between the two states over 76 offshore oil wells ceded to Akwa Ibom following a Supreme Court ruling, a decision Cross River has repeatedly sought to challenge.

“The people of the two states will continue to be brothers because of our bond. Our unity, oneness, and peace have always been our goal,” Mr Eno said.

Call for peace

The governor said Akwa Ibom residents living in Cross River should continue to pray for the peace and progress of Cross River.

“Akwa Ibom State was created out of Cross River State, but then, we are still brothers,” he said.

“Those of you living here must not stop praying for the peace of Jerusalem as instructed in the Bible. Cross River State is your Jerusalem because you are a resident here. Continue to live in peace, love, and brotherliness for our overall growth.”

Akwa Ibom was carved out of the former Cross River State in 1987.

Praise for Helen Ukpabio

At the event, Mr Eno also commended the founder of Liberty Gospel Church, Mrs Ukpabio, describing her as a devoted servant of God whose ministry has remained impactful.

He encouraged the cleric to remain focused on her calling despite criticisms.

“As a matter of fact, I have come to learn that if people do not disagree with what you are doing, then you are not doing anything,” he said.

“They are free to disagree because God did not give them the vision but you.”

He further described Ms Ukpabio as “consistently consistent” in her commitment to drawing people closer to God through her ministry.

Mrs Ukpabio is an evangelical preacher and filmmaker known for her controversial anti-witchcraft teachings that have drawn criticism from rights groups, who accuse her of promoting the stigmatisation of children accused of witchcraft.

Sermon on blessings

In her sermon titled “Commanding the Blessing,” drawn from Psalm 133:3, Mrs Ukpabio said blessings are superior to curses and manifest through God’s pronouncements of multiplication and dominion in believers’ lives.

She urged Christians to maintain personal and environmental cleanliness as part of positioning themselves to receive God’s blessings.

The cleric described Mr Eno as a compassionate leader and pastor whose administration has “demonstrated commitment to people-oriented development”, praying for wisdom and strength for him to lead the state to greater heights.