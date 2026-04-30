Ademola Lookman enjoyed a rare full 90 minutes on Wednesday night as Atlético Madrid battled to a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

The Nigeria international was lively throughout, registering three shots on goal, but he was unable to find the breakthrough as Atlético settled for a share of the spoils at home.

Arsenal took the lead late in the first half through Viktor Gyokeres, who converted from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box. The goal gave the visitors a narrow advantage heading into the break in what had been a tightly contested encounter.

Atlético, however, returned stronger after half-time and were rewarded when Julian Alvarez equalised from the penalty spot following a handball by Ben White. The Argentine forward’s effort ensured the Spanish side stayed firmly in the tie.

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Alvarez’s strike also carried historical significance, as he reached 10 goals in this season’s competition—becoming the first Atlético player to achieve that milestone. In doing so, he also became the fastest South American to score 25 Champions League goals, surpassing Lionel Messi.

The game saw further drama late on when Arsenal were initially awarded another penalty after a challenge on Eberechi Eze, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review.

Atlético pushed for a winner in the closing stages, with Antoine Griezmann hitting the crossbar, while Lookman also came close but was denied by goalkeeper David Raya.

The result leaves the semi-final finely balanced ahead of the second leg in London, with both sides still chasing a place in the final—and a first-ever Champions League title.