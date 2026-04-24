Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday swore in seven new permanent secretaries and inaugurated the chairman and members of the Lagos State Health Service Commission. He charged the appointees to uphold professionalism, accountability and efficient service delivery.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Ikeja, is part of efforts by the administration to strengthen the state’s public service and improve governance across key sectors.

According to a post on X by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the governor urged the newly appointed officials to see their elevation as a call to greater responsibility and public trust.

The new permanent secretaries are Adeyemi Adetunji Adesanya, Ministry of Urban Development; Durodola Olusola Bukonla, Local Government Service Commission; Oladeji Oluwatoyin Olubunmi, Cabinet Office; and Sorungbe Tiwalade Adeyinka, Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

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Others are Olukareh Bolanle Monica, Office of Works; Oluwo Adenike Oluwafunmilayo, Health District II; and Martins Babajide Olumuyiwa, Bureau of Public Defender.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the appointments were aimed at reinforcing governance structures and improving service delivery, particularly in critical sectors such as health, infrastructure and public administration.

He urged the permanent secretaries to bring competence, diligence and integrity to their roles, noting that the effectiveness of the public service remains central to the state government’s development agenda.

In addition to the appointments, the governor inaugurated the Lagos State Health Service Commission, with Olukayode Oguntimehin as chairman.

Other members of the commission are Olusegun Ogboye, Omolaja Odushola Odunuga, Moyosore Wuraola Adejumo and Ololade Omolayo Fadipe.

The governor said the commission has a strategic role in strengthening the state’s health system and ensuring quality service delivery across public health institutions.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a responsive and efficient public service capable of meeting the demands of Lagos’ growing population.

The appointments come amid ongoing efforts by the Sanwo-Olu administration to deepen institutional reforms and improve performance across ministries, departments and agencies.