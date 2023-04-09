Shina Peller, an Accord Party member of the House of Representatives from Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo State, says his party’s support for Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election during the last general election is in the interest of the people.

Mr Peller disclosed this on Saturday at the Accord stakeholders’ meeting held in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Peller, the Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo North Senatorial District, had supported Mr Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the party had to review its performance after the 2023 general election, which saw the need for a coalition with the PDP governorship candidate in the interest of the people.

“We came out of an election without winning any of the three senatorial seats and 14 Rep seats. We are a third force party, a new party for that matter.

“We compete with APC and PDP, so the only thing we had to do then was to look for the best candidate out of the APC and PDP, and find a way of forming a coalition.

“All the technicalities that have been put in front of our governorship candidate are facts, even our candidate did not win in his polling unit, these are very important facts that we must pay attention to,” he said.

The lawmaker expressed happiness that his party was not blinded by political party ideology or religious sentiment, but by putting into consideration the interest of the people.

“We are happy that we are not blinded by our political party ideology, our religious interest, but putting into consideration the interest of the people.

“I believe this is the most paramount interest that should be protected in politics,” Mr Peller said.

Mr Peller said that Mr Makinde had done well for the people of Oke Ogun, by bringing developmental projects to the zone

Also, Adebukola Ajaja, the National Secretary of the party, said that they have seen the future of the party, hence Mr Makinde was supported for re-election.

”We saw the future of Accord and felt we don’t want our people to suffer. There was a kind of coalition between executives and candidates at the just-concluded general election,” she said.

Ms Ajaja said that the meeting was attended by party leaders from each local government.

(NAN)

