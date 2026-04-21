A Nigerian geneticist, Adeyinka Falusi, has been awarded the ‘Role Model Award’ by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF) for her outstanding contributions to medical research in sickle cell and national development.

The award was presented during the foundation’s 29th anniversary ceremony on 18 April in Lagos.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES, the organisers said, Ms Falusi, who is also a Professor, was ranked third on the event’s Roll Call of Honour.

Research and award

The foundation said the recognition reflects Ms Falusi’s work in human genetics, particularly her research on Sickle Cell Disease and Alpha Thalassaemia.

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It added that her research has contributed to healthcare advancement in Nigeria and beyond while commending her for her integrity, dedication, and lasting impact on global health.

The foundation’s Executive Secretary, Patricia Otuedon-Arawore, said the award recognises individuals whose professional achievements have impacted national development.

Ms Otuedon-Arawore said recipients are selected as “Great Nigerian Role Models” whose lives serve as inspiration to future generations.

Citations

Delivering her citation, Chairman and Chief Medical Director of the Medical ART Centre, Oladapo Ashiru, described Ms Falusi as “a trailblazer whose work has significantly advanced human genetics and healthcare delivery across Africa.”

Mr Ashiru also highlighted her role in mentoring healthcare professionals and contributing to scientific research.

Similarly, Anya Anya, a former president of the Nigerian Academy of Science, described her as an “icon of excellence,” noting that her achievements represent a milestone for women in science.

Mr Anya emphasised that her contributions continue to inspire pride within the scientific community.

The Chairman of the occasion, Emeka Anyaoku, said the HLF award is reserved for individuals who have attained the peak of their careers with exemplary character and integrity.

Also speaking, Christopher Kolade, chairman of the foundation, said the award reflects Ms Falusi’s lifelong dedication and value to society.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ms Falusi said the recognition is a validation of “years of sacrifice and commitment.”

She emphasised the importance of building role models for young people and called for greater inclusion of women in leadership positions across academia and research.

Participants at the event commended the recognition including Akinwumi Fajola, a public health medicine physician, who referenced her advocacy for people living with sickle cell disorder.

With the award, Ms Falusi joins previous recipients including Grace Alele-Williams, Theophilus Danjuma and Emeka Anyaoku, further cementing her legacy as one of Nigeria’s foremost scientific icons.