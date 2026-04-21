The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned the illegal mining trial of eight Chinese nationals and two others until 12 May for adoption of final written addresses.

Trial judge James Omotosho adjourned the case after the prosecution lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), cross-examined the only defence witness, Silas Saviour Godwin.

Mr Godwin is a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are being prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on three-count charge.

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The Chinese nationals facing trial are Shen Yongchan, Mo Baixian, Xiao Bin, Huang Xu Fa, Ma Bingli, Yang Jian, Le Peiyin, Que Wenyong.

While Hiyk Edward Desmond, a Nigerian, is the 9th defendant, Wanda Quarry Company Limited is the 10th defendant.

NAN recalls that after the prosecution closed its case, the defendants opted for a no-case submission.

But in a ruling, the judge dismissed their no-case application.

The judge ruled that the prosecution made out a prima facie case against the defendants. It said the evidence presented by the prosecution was sufficient to warrant them open to ener their defence.

Subsequently on 25 February, the defence lawyer, Joe Agi, also a SAN, called Mr Godwin as the only defence witness. None of the defendants testified.

Charges

In count one, the prosecution alleged that between 19 October 2022 and 24 June 2024, the defendants and others, now at large, conspired to mine “mineral” within the cadastral area of Quarry Lease No. 22284QLS belonging to Jinloys Nigeria Limited without lawful authority.

They were accused of “quarrying and carrying out quarrying operations, contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, LFN 2004, and punishable under Section 1 (8)(b) of the same Act.”

(NAN)