Candidates and parents have commended the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the smooth conduct of the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), calling for increased examination facilities nationwide.

Some candidates, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after completing their examination on Thursday in Abuja, described the process as organised, stress-free and largely free of technical challenges.

At Aduvie International School Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre, Stephen Sonde, a candidate, said the examination process followed proper procedures from accreditation to completion of the test.

Mr Sonde said candidates waited briefly for their session before undergoing biometric verification and system arrangement ahead of the examination.

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“We did our thumbprint successfully, and everything went smoothly. After that, we were called according to our numbers and seated properly.

“There were clear instructions before the examination started, which helped us understand how to save answers and end the test,” he said.

He described the UTME examination as well organised and stress-free, adding that there was no network failure throughout his session.

“The system worked perfectly from the beginning to the end. I was even among the first candidates to finish in my session,” he said.

Another candidate, Emmanuel Anyaoha, also confirmed that the examination went smoothly without technical glitches.

“The UTME exam was good, and everything worked very well,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the examination body for the smooth conduct.

Another candidate at the Gudmerc Kiddies Academy CBT centre in Kurudu, Elijah Itua, commended the smooth conduct, describing the centre as well organised and conducive for candidates.

According to him, the examination environment was orderly, while the facilities functioned efficiently throughout the exercise.

“This is not my first time writing the UTME. The centre is very nice and everything worked perfectly. There was no challenge at all,” he said.

The candidate said the examination commenced slightly behind schedule due to late arrival of some candidates.

“We were supposed to start by 6:30 a.m., but many students came late, so the examination started around 7:00 a.m.,” he explained.

He added that the computer systems operated smoothly without technical hitches during the examination.

“The systems worked well and everything was okay. There were no problems while using the computers,” Itua said.

The Centre Administrator of Aduvie International School CBT centre, Sylvester Edom, said the ongoing UTME was progressing smoothly at the centre.

Mr Edom told NAN that the first session of the examination commenced as scheduled, with candidates already writing their papers.

He commended the Federal Government, the Ministry of Education and the leadership of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for ensuring a disciplined and well-coordinated examination process nationwide.

“At our centre, activities started exactly as scheduled and, as we speak, all candidates for the first session are writing their examinations,” he said.

The administrator explained that preparations ahead of the examination helped to prevent technical challenges during the exercise.

According to him, JAMB conducts multiple pre-examination demonstrations and system tests to ensure seamless operations.

“Before the examination, we usually carry out demonstration sessions, sometimes two or three times, to ensure that there are no technical glitches.

“Presently, we have not recorded any technical challenge at our centre,” Edom said.

He disclosed that three examination sessions were scheduled for the first day, adding that 235 candidates participated in the first session of the examination.

He also noted that no case of examination malpractice or attempted malpractice had been recorded at the centre.

According to him, JAMB has deployed multiple security measures, including biometric verification and candidate identification systems, to safeguard the credibility of the examination.

A parent at the centre, Chika Anyaoha, said she arrived early with her son, making adequate preparation based on her previous experience with the examination process.

According to her, parents need to plan ahead because UTME examination days usually require patience and early arrival at centres.

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“We were prepared because my son wrote the examination last year. It is not something you rush; you set aside the day for it,” she said.

She also urged authorities to ensure that marking processes remained transparent and efficient.

Another parent, who preferred anonymity, called on the JAMB to establish more permanent CBT centres across the country.

He argued that relying on borrowed school facilities sometimes contributed to delays and logistical challenges experienced in some locations.

According to him, universities and institutions with well-equipped Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities should be prioritised as examination centres.

“As we advance in the computer and artificial intelligence age, systems should be customised to make the process easier for candidates and parents,” he said.

He added that increased investment in dedicated examination infrastructure would reduce congestion and operational disruptions during nationwide examinations.

The UTME, conducted annually by JAMB, is one of Nigeria’s largest entrance examinations into tertiary institutions, attracting millions of candidates across accredited CBT centres nationwide.

NAN reports that accreditation, biometric verification and computer-based testing were ongoing at several centres in the FCT with security personnel and officials supervising the exercise.

(NAN)