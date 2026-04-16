Martell has unveiled The Swift Ascendant, a 14-foot travelling sculpture by Nigerian artist Dotun Popoola, in Abuja as part of its Martell On The Move campaign.

The installation, which previously debuted in Lagos, arrived in the capital with a mix of art, culture and nightlife.

The sculpture is a large, colourful swift bird made entirely from recycled materials and scrap metal. At its centre is a Martell cognac bottle, subtly embedded in the composition.

Painted textures, mixed metals, and found objects come together to create an almost lifelike form, with bold colours that make the piece stand out from every angle.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The swift, a recurring symbol for Martell, represents freedom and forward movement, tying into ideas of individuality and bold self-expression.

Significance

The Abuja unveiling took place on 21 March at Fuego Lifestyle, where the sculpture served as the highlight of an evening event featuring music, cocktails and curated experiences.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Evane Chenuet, said, “We brought The Swift Ascendant to Abuja because the city understands ambition, audacity, and what it means to push boundaries.

“Working with Dotun Popoola allowed us to create something that feels raw and real, reflecting the House of Martell’s three-hundred-year legacy of challenging the status quo.

“Seeing it at Fuego Lifestyle showed that when art and atmosphere align, the experience isn’t just visual; it becomes something people truly feel.”

Popoola, who is based in Ile-Ife, is known for turning discarded materials into large-scale sculptures. His works, often crafted from scrap materials such as galvanised pipes, car parts, and stainless steel, include notable pieces like Irinkemi Asake, a 12-foot-tall tribute to black women.

He has exhibited internationally across the US, Dubai (Expo 2020), Qatar, India, and Azerbaijan, earning major honours, including the Director General’s Award (2009) and the 2024 AMIAF Award, and featuring in global media such as CNN Style, the BBC, and the New York Times.

Founded in 1715, Martell is one of the oldest cognac houses in the world and is recognised for blending heritage with modern cultural collaborations, particularly in markets like Nigeria.

With Abuja now part of the tour, the travelling installation is expected to appear in different parts of the city, giving residents the chance to engage with it beyond organised events.