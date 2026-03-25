Camp of the Super Eagles is gradually coming alive in Antalya, Turkey, with the early arrival of players ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan.

As of Tuesday evening, 13 players had already checked into the team’s base at the Bellis Deluxe Hotel, with more arrivals expected later in the night and into Wednesday.

Among the early arrivals are Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Philip Otele, Yira Sor, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Frank Onyeka and Adebayo Adeleye.

Team officials also indicated that Samuel Chukwueze and Maduka Okoye were en route to camp and expected to join their teammates shortly.

The team is scheduled to hold its first training session on Wednesday evening at 4 p.m. local time (2 p.m. in Nigeria), as preparations intensify for the two high-profile friendlies.

Head coach Eric Chelle had earlier named a 23-man squad for the matches, notably leaving out first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali. The omission follows the shot-stopper’s recent club uncertainty after his departure from Chippa United, opening up competition among the invited goalkeepers.

In his place, Chelle has handed opportunities to Okoye, Adeleye and Uzoho, all of whom have prior experience with the national team.

The squad also features a blend of established stars and new faces, with captain Wilfred Ndidi, Iwobi and Ademola Lookman expected to play key roles.

Defensively, regulars such as Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi and Igoh Ogbu provide stability, while midfield options include Raphael Onyedika and Onyeka.

In attack, Chelle has assembled a mix of pace and physical presence, with Chukwueze, Simon, Onuachu, Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke among the options.

Nigeria will take on Iran on 27 March before facing Jordan on 31 March, with both fixtures set to be played in Antalya. The matches were moved from Amman due to security concerns in the Middle East.