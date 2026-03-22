Following her recent expulsion from the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Queen Ewuare has provided proof that the visit of streamer Habeeb Adelaja, famously known as Peller, to the Palace was authorised.

Last Tuesday, the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) condemned the TikToker’s visit.

In a statement, the council’s Secretary, Frank Irabor, said the visit amounted to a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the palace’s sacred grounds.

Mr Irabor added that the palace had taken action against the queen and others who were involved in or featured during the visit.

On Thursday, Peller’s management, City Plug Management, stated that a formal request for a courtesy visit was submitted to the palace on 23 February, with the visit initially scheduled for 3 March before being moved to 6 March.

The management, in a statement, acknowledged that certain moments during the visit may have been perceived as inappropriate, stressing that any such actions were unintentional.

Bigger problems

Responding to her alleged eviction, Queen Ewuare, one of the wives of the Oba of Benin, expressly accused the Benin Traditional Council of lying about her, suggesting that there are bigger issues than meet the eye.

Taking to her TikTok page, the Queen posted a screenshot of the letter informing the palace of Peller’s visit.

She noted that the issues at hand aren’t just because Peller came to the palace or because she gave him gifts.

“A lot has been happening behind closed doors. The Benin Traditional Council lied, claiming that Peller’s visit to the palace was unauthorised, and I brought him there. But I hope I will be able to convince you all that Peller coming to the palace was authorised.

“Look at the stamp on this letter, which shows that the Benin Traditional Council approved it, but they’re all lying on my head. What I want you to know is that this isn’t the main problem because there are other issues way bigger than what you all think,” she wrote.

Receipt

Dated 23 February, the letter in question was addressed to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and bore a stamp indicating that it had been duly received, even though she did not provide evidence that the visit had been approved.

“With utmost respect and humility, we write to formally inform the palace of the planned visit of a very prominent online streamer, Peller, to Benin, also to the revered palace on 3rd March, 2026

“We are pleased also to notify the palace that Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa, the N’Ozeben of Benin Kingdom, will be accompanying him during this honourable visit to the palace,” the letter reads.

It also requested the privilege of a session with His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, even if only for a very brief audience, at a time most convenient to the palace.

“We deeply appreciate the sacred traditions and the dignity of the Benin Kingdom, and we assure the palace of our highest regard, respect, and proper conduct throughout the visit,” it noted.