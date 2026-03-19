Nigeria’s failure to overturn FIFA’s decision on its protest against the Democratic Republic of Congo has continued to generate reactions, with FIFA-licensed agent Shina Philips urging authorities to shift focus from legal battles to rebuilding the country’s football structure.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee had dismissed Nigeria’s petition challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff clash in Rabat, a decision the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says they are currently appealing.

The ruling effectively maintains DR Congo’s place in the intercontinental playoff race, while confirming Nigeria’s absence from the qualification pathway—another painful outcome for a nation widely regarded as one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

Reacting to the development, Mr Philips, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, said the setback should serve as a moment of reflection rather than a prolonged dispute.

“We are a football-loving nation, and we have the numerical strength to actually look back home to harness all the potential. We have everything we need to become number one in football worldwide. We have not really come out to take our place as the giant of Africa. So with this decision that we are not going to the 2026 World Cup, which is quite a painful one, I think we should pull back and get back to playing ball,” he said.

Background to the controversy

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup were dashed after a dramatic playoff defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo on 16 November 2025 at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time, before going to a penalty shootout, which they lost.

In the aftermath, the NFF filed a formal complaint to FIFA, alleging irregularities in the issuance of passports to some DR Congo players, which it claimed made them ineligible for the fixture.

The protest centred on claims that DR Congo’s domestic laws do not recognise dual citizenship for adults, raising questions about players reportedly holding European passports while representing the Congolese national team.

Many saw the looming disappointment when FIFA listed DR Congo among the teams preparing for the intercontinental playoff tournament, even before delivering its ruling.

Call for reform

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup, Mr Philips, who is also the President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, stressed that Nigeria must use the moment to address deeper structural issues affecting the development of its football.

“This is not the time to keep looking for external solutions alone. We have the players, the passion, and the population. What we need now is proper structure, planning, and investment in our domestic system, and support for the current efforts of the president of the federation,” he added.

He noted that Nigeria’s vast talent pool remains underutilised, particularly at grassroots and youth levels, where inconsistent development pathways have hindered long-term progress.

“We must begin to build from the foundation again—schools, academies, local leagues. If we get that right, qualification for tournaments like the World Cup will become a natural outcome, not something we struggle for,” he said.

Looking ahead

Nigeria’s absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks a significant setback for the Super Eagles, who have historically been one of Africa’s most consistent representatives on the global stage.

After featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar. Missing out again in 2026 would mark the first time the country has failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cups since making its debut at the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Analysts say the current situation presents an opportunity for introspection and long-term reform within Nigeria’s football ecosystem.

For many stakeholders, including Mr Philips, the focus must now shift from courtroom battles to sustained on-field progress and structural renewal.