The maiden Nigeria Tennis Live (NTL), Lagos Secondary Schools Championship, began Thursday, attracting over 100 student players from across Lagos State.

The three-day event at Mainland Tennis Club, National Theatre, Surulere, will run from Thursday to Saturday and feature participants from 50 secondary schools.

In early matches, Oluwatishe Ogungbade beat Desmond Sikiru 4-1, 4-2, while Daniel Israel defeated Godwin Fortune 4-1, 4-0.

Tobi Taiye outplayed David Awani 4-1, 4-0, while Oluwajare Farinre beat Enoch Haigim 4-1, 4-1. David Usoh defeated Devin Izaka 4-1, 4-2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event aims to discover and nurture young tennis talents through competitive matches among emerging players.

The tournament forms part of efforts to promote sports development, nurture talent, and encourage active youth participation in tennis.

It also provides a platform for students to showcase their skills and gain exposure in the sport.

Tournament Director, Damilare Okunola, said the competition was designed to develop junior players and prepare future stars for global events, including the Olympics.

“We discovered there is a depth of talent among junior players, but not enough tournaments for them to participate in.

“This is the first step towards that goal. We want to start now because many talented players need exposure,” he said.

He added that the championship would serve as a pilot scheme to groom young athletes.

“In the next two Olympics, we could have players competing if we start building now. I want the children to enjoy and understand tennis,” he said.

Mr Okunola described the turnout as impressive, noting strong participation from schools.

“It already looks like a success. The turnout and number of schools show people appreciate what we are doing,” he added.

He commended Corona Secondary School for its support and expressed hope for more collaboration in future editions.

Mr Okunola noted minor issues, such as late arrivals, but said the event had run smoothly, aided by favourable weather.

Coach Itandayo Adekale of Corona School described the tournament as competitive and well organised, praising players’ discipline and determination.

“I believe it is good, especially for beginners, to understand their level.

“My aim is for my players to develop and become more competitive in future competitions,” he said.

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He added that players now better understand their strengths, weaknesses, and overall standing as they return to their schools.

According to him, the tournament is achieving its aim of discovering and developing future stars while contributing to the sport’s growth.

Parent Yvonne Ogunoiki described the event as a commendable effort by organisers.

“It is important for children to gain exposure and compete beyond their schools while improving their skills.

“For our players, the goal is exposure alongside winning. We want them to benefit from the experience.

“They train consistently, and this tournament allows them to face different opponents, test their abilities, and grow.

“We want them to build confidence, adapt to competition, and strive for victory,” she said.

(NAN)