The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the upgrade of all second-class chiefs to first-class and third-class chiefs to second-class, in the FCT Council of Chiefs.

Mr Wike announced the approval in Abaji on Tuesday, during his visit to the area to thank the people for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s candidates in the 21 February FCT Area council elections.

He explained that the gesture followed a request by the Ona of Abaji and Chairman, FCT Council of Chiefs, Adamu Yunusa.

“This gesture is because you have worked hard for it and you deserve it. All I want from you is to continue to support Mr President and you will see many good things,” he assured.

The minister, who thanked the Ona for supporting Mr Tinubu’s administration, asked the council chairman, Abubakar Abdullahi, to get a design for a befitting palace for the traditional leader.

He explained that he was in Abaji to thank the people for fulfilling their promise to Mr President.

“We sat down with you and made a request that you should support Tinubu and that the support should begin with the area council elections.

“The election was held on Feb. 21 and you fulfilled your promise. You came out in your numbers and gave Tinubu 133 out of the 135 polling units in the area council.

“What else can we say, but thank you. Now you have done your own, we will do our own too. Abaji people have spoken and they have spoken very well,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Yunusa commended Mr Wike for upgrading the status of Etsu of Kwali, Luka Nizassan III, to a First Class Chief.

“This has been part of our prayers to previous administrations.

“This decision reflects your understanding of the importance of traditional institutions in our society,” he said.

He appealed to the minister to consider upgrading all deserving second-class chiefs to first-class and third-class chiefs to second-class chiefs.

“This will go a long way in ensuring that some of the traditional leaders that are yet to be integrated into the FCT Council of Chiefs will be integrated when upgraded to third-class chiefs.

READ ALSO: Wike promises C of O to indigenous people of Abuja

“Also, in line with the commitment to promoting our traditional institution, I humbly request a new palace that reflects the status of the chairman of the council of chiefs.

“This will not only enhance the institution but also symbolise the rich culture and history of the FCT,” he said.

Mr Yunusa also requested a liaison office in the city centre to facilitate better communication and collaboration between the traditional rulers and the government.

(NAN)