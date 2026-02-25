The House of Representatives Committee on Renewable Energy has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, to appear before it to account for the agency’s loans and grants expenditures.

The lawmakers, in a resolution that followed a motion by Rep. Paul Kalejaiye (APC- Lagos) at a public hearing in Abuja on Tuesday, also urged the Inspector-General of Police to arrest the managing director if he failed to comply with the ultimatum.

In his remarks, Rep. Shina Oyedeji (PDP-Oyo) said that the resolution became necessary following several invitations extended to Mr Aliyu by the committee, but which were not honoured by him.

He said that the hearing was another opportunity for the managing director to appear, but he failed to do so, while he also failed to send a representative.

Mr Oyedeji said that about N151 billion in government appropriations for solar hybrid mini-grade solar home systems and street lights was received between 2015 and 2024.

He said that $550 million was also received from the World Bank and the African Development Bank between 2018 and 2024 as grants for solar hybrid mini-grids, energy efficiency equipment, and productive appliances for power supply to universities and university teaching hospitals across the country.

The lawmaker said that about N13 billion was contributed to the Rural Electrification Fund between 2015 and 2024, a fund set up by the government for rural electrification.

He further stated that another $8 million, a grant by the German government and European Union (EU), was received in 2022 for the provision of assets to reliable electricity services for 135 million people, among other grants and loans.

“Today, we have given an opportunity for them to defend how they have been able to manage these funds and let us even know who benefited from any of these grants and what we have achieved with these.

“Many of these could have increased productivity and agriculture, investment, and increased our assets in electricity as a country.

“That is not even enough; this has to do with the integrity of Nigeria because many of these grants came from international donors.

“Our inability to account for this, especially by the agency responsible, doesn’t give us a good name.

“This agency should be made to come to this committee tomorrow unfailingly. And if they fail to come, we will take further necessary legislative actions,” he said.

In his ruling, Chairman of the committee, Afam Ogene (LP-Anambra), said that no fewer than five letters of invitation had been written to the agency, delivered and duly acknowledged.

He said that when it came to investment in the electricity sector, especially foreign grants, REA remained the lead agency and should be telling Nigerians who the beneficiaries are.

“Over time, they have delegated and have refused to appear before this committee and through this house to render account to the Nigerian people,” he said.

He ruled that the managing director must appear on Wednesday at 11 a.m., or risk arrest by security agencies to compel his appearance.

(NAN)