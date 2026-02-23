‎The Ondo State Police Command says it has apprehended two persons suspected of supplying information to kidnappers in the state.

The suspects are Abubakar Sindiku (25) and Oliver Okoh (35).

Police spokesperson Abayomi Jimoh disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, on Monday.

The disclosure comes after two incidents of kidnapping and killings in the state last week.

While a traditional ruler, Kehinde Falodun, the Alagamo of Agomo, was killed after a failed attempt to kidnap him, a couple was abducted in the second incident in Eleyewo community in Ilu-Abo.

Both communities are in the Akure North Local Government Area of the South-west state.

Mr Jimoh, in a statement, described the arrest of the two suspects as a “significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state.”

He said the operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on credible tracking analysis and technical intelligence, leading to the arrest of Messrs Sindiku and Okoh in Sabo Sango, Ado Road and Ilado Community, respectively

‎The suspects, Mr Jimoh said, were apprehended in connection with an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping case in the state.

‎”Upon arrest, their statements were duly recorded, and they are currently assisting the police with useful information,” he said.

‎”Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a kidnapping syndicate. They reportedly used their motorcycles for reconnaissance, gathering information about potential targets, and providing logistics support, including supplying food and other operational accessories to members of the syndicate.

‎” The operational motorcycles and relevant tools used in facilitating their criminal activities were recovered.

‎”Investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and ensure they are brought to justice.”

‎The police spokesperson further noted that the development reaffirmed the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property in the state.

‎He further reassured residents that the Force was resolute and determined to ensure the safety and security of lives and property throughout the state.

‎Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely, credible and actionable information to security agencies,” he added.