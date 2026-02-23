The All progressives Congress (APC) national appeal panel for Enugu State ward and local government congresses has given the congresses conducted by the state chapter of the party a clean bill of health, hailing what it described as the prevalent peace, unity, and internal democracy in the party.

This was even as the panel commended governor of the state, Peter Mbah, for his peaceful dispositions and ability to weld the various political tendencies into a united and strong APC household.

The commendations were given by the Chairperson of the APC Congress Appeal Committee for Enugu State, Mrs Nkechi Chukwura and her members while addressing journalists at the party’s secretariat in Enugu, Monday evening.

“We have been around for the past few days. We have equally gone round. And we are glad that we have not seen any rancour, protests or petitions all through our stay here in Enugu State. This has shown that the Enugu State chapter of the APC is peaceful. Things have been going on well.

“We want to say a big thank you to the governor of Enugu State for a very peaceful, enabling environment for this congress to take place. We want to thank the Caretaker Committee of our party in Enugu State led by Dr. Ben Nwoye for a job well done. We equally commend the Congress Committee and the Screening Committee for making our job very easy. If they did not work well, it would not have been easy for us,” she stated.

Mrs Chukwura also lauded Governor Mbah for the level of transformation witnessed by the committee in the course of its work in the state.

“I specially want to appreciate the governor of Enugu State for the wonderful work he has been doing in the state. When we moved around the state, we were amazed at what he was able to accomplish in less than three years.

“But equally important is the fact that the giant development strides in the state and the peace we witnessed are a reflection of the governor’s personality because there can be no transformation of this magnitude without peace and unity,” she concluded.

Other members of the Committee present at the press briefing were Felix Ebiliekwe, Agbamu Okieriete Gibson, Chief Vincent Omojiriemu, and Comrade Bulus Gaknung.