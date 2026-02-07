For Taiwo Awoniyi, January was not just another month on the calendar; it was a reminder of resilience, patience and the fine margins that define a footballer’s journey. The Super Eagles striker has been crowned Nottingham Forest’s ‘Swizzels Sweetest Strike’ for January, winning the club’s Goal of the Month award after his brilliant solo effort in the 2–0 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The goal, as much about timing as technique, arrived in a game Forest needed composure and conviction. After Igor Jesus had given the visitors an early first-half lead, Awoniyi provided the decisive second moment that killed the contest. Collecting a pass from England international Morgan Gibbs-White, the Nigerian forward drove with purpose into the Brentford penalty area before dispatching a calm, low finish beyond goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

It was a strike chosen from seven nominated goals, and one that carried weight beyond aesthetics. It marked Awoniyi’s first goal of the season, bringing an end to a difficult and stop-start campaign that had tested both his confidence and standing within the squad.

A goal born of persistence

At 28, Awoniyi has endured a challenging season, limited to just eight Premier League appearances, one goal, and a total of 204 minutes on the pitch. Injuries, competition for places and tactical decisions combined to stall his momentum, while his struggles were further underlined by his omission from Nottingham Forest’s UEFA Europa League squad.

Former manager Nuno Espírito Santo had opted for alternative attacking options, leaving Awoniyi on the fringes during a period when Forest were balancing domestic ambition with continental demands. For a striker whose game thrives on rhythm and confidence, it was a testing phase.

Yet, the Brentford goal; and the recognition that followed may well represent a pivot point. Individual awards do not win leagues, but they can restore belief, sharpen focus and reopen doors.

Aina reaches a landmark

While Awoniyi grabbed headlines for his moment of brilliance, it was also a significant period for fellow Super Eagle Ola Aina, who quietly reached a major career milestone. The versatile defender made his 100th Premier League appearance in Forest’s 3–1 defeat to Leeds United, underlining his consistency and longevity at the highest level of English football.

For Aina, the landmark is a testament to years of adaptability, durability and trust earned across multiple clubs, as he continues to play an important role in Forest’s structure on and off the ball.

Nigerian influence, Forest ambition

Together, Awoniyi and Aina embody Nottingham Forest’s growing Nigerian influence, players shaped by adversity, driven by ambition, and capable of decisive impact. For Awoniyi, the Swizzels Sweetest Strike is more than a trophy; it is an opportunity to reset, to build momentum, and to remind Forest supporters of the striker who once led the line with power and purpose.

As the season enters its decisive stretch, Forest will need goals, leadership and belief. Awoniyi will be hoping his award-winning strike is not an isolated highlight, but the spark that reignites his campaign; and perhaps, his place at the heart of Forest’s attacking plans.