For much of the last two seasons, Calvin Bassey has been close to untouchable at Fulham. Reliable, aggressive, and tactically disciplined, the Super Eagles defender grew into one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs, a rise that culminated in him being named Fulham’s Player of the Season last year.

So when Bassey returned from international duty at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, many expected a simple narrative: straight back into the starting XI, no questions asked. Instead, what has followed is one of the more intriguing selection puzzles at Craven Cottage this season.

The pillar of Fulham’s defence

Bassey began the current campaign exactly where he left off. He was ever-present in Fulham’s back line during the first half of the season, forming a robust and complementary partnership with Joachim Andersen at the heart of defence.

The duo provided balance; Andersen’s composure and distribution paired with Bassey’s physicality, recovery pace and duel-winning ability. Fulham looked settled, organised and difficult to break down, with Bassey once again asserting himself as a defensive leader.

AFCON absence, unexpected consequences

That rhythm was interrupted when Bassey departed in January to join Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Concerns were immediate. Fulham were about to lose their defensive lynchpin, and the assumption was that the impact would be felt instantly.

But football rarely follows the script.

Rather than wobble, Fulham found a rich vein of form during Bassey’s absence. His replacement, Jorge Cuenca, stepped in seamlessly. Calm on the ball, positionally sound and tactically intelligent, the Spaniard developed a strong understanding with Andersen, ensuring continuity rather than disruption.

The defence held firm, results followed, and Marco Silva had little reason to tinker with a functioning formula.

AFCON standout, club-level stall

Ironically, while Fulham were stabilising without him, Bassey was enhancing his reputation on the international stage. He emerged as one of Nigeria’s standout performers at AFCON, showcasing maturity, authority and versatility as the Super Eagles navigated the tournament.

That form only reinforced expectations that his return to west London would come with an automatic recall.

Instead, since returning to the club in the final week of January, Bassey has yet to start a single Premier League game.

Against Brighton, he was an unused substitute. A week later, in Fulham’s clash with Manchester United, he was afforded just five minutes off the bench; a stark contrast to his previous status as a defensive constant.

Silva’s call: Form over reputation

Marco Silva’s decision to persist with Cuenca has raised eyebrows, prompting questions about whether Bassey had slipped down the pecking order. The Fulham manager, however, was quick to frame the situation differently when asked about it in a recent press conference.

Silva praised Bassey’s qualities but made it clear that current form, not past status, is dictating selection.

“It’s a great thing for the team. I am the first one praising Calvin’s impact at the club; a great, great centre-back. Huge potential to keep growing,” Silva said, according to Jack Kelly.

“Cuenca has stepped in and shown his qualities. It’s a competition, Cuenca knows the pro he’s up against.”

In essence, Silva is leaning into internal competition rather than hierarchy; rewarding consistency while keeping established stars sharp.

A temporary pause, not a permanent demotion

Fulham face Everton at Craven Cottage on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Silva will stick with Cuenca or reintroduce Bassey into the starting XI. What is clear, however, is that this is less about distrust and more about timing.

Bassey’s pedigree, influence and track record at Fulham suggest his current situation is a pause, not a demotion. Few defenders at the club match his physical profile or ceiling, and over the course of a long Premier League season, rotation and regression to quality often prove inevitable.

For now, Fulham are riding the wave of form continuity. But as fixtures pile up and margins tighten, the club’s best player from last season is unlikely to remain on the sidelines for long.

When Bassey does reclaim his place; and all signs point to it being a matter of when, not if, Fulham may find themselves stronger for having two centre-backs pushing each other at elite level.