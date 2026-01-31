The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has lifted the restriction on the movement of motorcycles and tricycles in Minna, the state capital, ending a curfew that had been in place for about 10 months as part of measures to address insecurity.

The decision followed a review of the security situation in the city and recommendations by the State Security Committee, the government said on Friday.

The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman, announced the development in a statement signed by the Coordinator of Press Affairs in his office, Lawal Tanko.

“The governor has approved the total lifting of the restriction on the movement of motorcycles and tricycles within the Minna metropolis between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.,” the statement said, adding that the move reflected “significant and sustained improvement in the security landscape of Minna.”

The curfew was initially imposed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. amid concerns over the use of motorcycles and tricycles in criminal activities.

After public complaints, particularly from traders, it was adjusted two months later to run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mr Usman said the restriction had served as a proactive step to curb crime and protect lives and property, assuring residents that the government would continue to work closely with security agencies to maintain peace in the state capital.

However, some residents say the ban brought hardship without delivering lasting security gains.

Ibrahim Nura, a resident of Bosso Estate, told the PUNCH newspaper that attacks by hoodlums continued despite the curfew.

“The ban did not stop the attacks,” he said. “They still broke into houses, robbed people and injured them. It was not about okada or keke. The real problem is unemployment and hunger.”

He added that the restriction only succeeded in limiting movement and creating opportunities for extortion. “If it worked at all, it was only in the first two months. After that, it was business as usual,” he said.

Another resident, Sherifat Auwal, recounted how the curfew forced her to trek at night after an event, during which an okada rider who offered her a ride was allegedly arrested by men she believed were police officers.

“They were in plain clothes, only one wore a police cap,” she said. “They took the rider away. It was clear they were going to extort him.”

The Niger State Police Command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said no formal complaint had been made to the command regarding such incidents.

“If there are cases of extortion, affected persons should report through the Police Public Relations Office or the Complaint Response Unit,” he said.

Wider implications of motorcycle bans

Restrictions on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, have become common across several Nigerian states, often justified on security and safety grounds. Lagos, Kano, Abuja and parts of the South-South and South-East have all implemented similar policies in recent years.

Transport analysts and labour experts say such bans often carry mixed outcomes. While some studies have linked restrictions to reductions in traffic accidents and certain crimes, they have also been associated with job losses, higher transport costs and mobility challenges, particularly for low-income residents.

In cities with poor road networks and limited public transport, motorcycles remain a key means of movement for workers, traders and small businesses. Their absence, experts argue, can slow economic activity and deepen hardship unless viable alternatives are provided.

READ ALSO: JNI condemns terrorist massacre in Niger State

Former Niger State governor, Sani Bello, imposed a similar ban on commercial motorcycles in Minna in 2021, citing security concerns.

The lifting of the latest restriction is expected to ease movement in the state capital, especially for residents who depend on motorcycles and tricycles for daily commuting, while renewing debate over how states can balance security needs with livelihoods in Nigeria’s urban centres.