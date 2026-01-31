The Nigerian Army says its troops have recorded fresh gains against bandits and terrorist groups in parts of Kwara State following sustained offensive operations under a new campaign tagged Operation Igbo Danu, also known as Operation Forest Flush.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Maureen Ogubka, 2 Division Army Public Relations officer, the operations were carried out by troops of the 22 Armoured Brigade with support from the Office of the National Security Adviser between 23 and 29 January 2026.

She said the offensive was aimed at dismantling terrorist networks operating within the division’s joint operations area.

“The troops conducted coordinated fighting patrols in several bandits’ enclaves, neutralising terrorists, while others escaped into the forest with suspected gunshot wounds,” Ms Ogubka said.

“Their hideouts and camps were completely destroyed, leaving the brigands dislodged.”

The statement said the operation was led by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Chinedu Nnebife, alongside the commander of the 22 Armoured Brigade, Nicholas Rume, as part of wider efforts under Sector 3 of Operation Fansan Yamma.

Troops also cleared Garin Dandi, described as a long standing bandits’ enclave in Ifelodun Local Government Area, where logistics bases and supply routes used by the groups were destroyed.

The army said soldiers further advanced into remote forest locations previously inaccessible to security forces, uncovering and demolishing abandoned camps and logistics enablers.

Despite the difficult terrain, the military said its forces maintained pressure across forested areas, blocking escape routes and intercepting fleeing suspects.

“Several suspected bandits were arrested at blocking positions, while numerous kidnapped victims were rescued from different camps across the state,” the statement added.

The army, however, raised concerns about the role of local collaborators. Ms Ogubka said observations from the operations showed that “bandits receive support from collaborators within nearby communities, who provide intelligence on troop movements, enabling early withdrawal from targeted locations.”

She said the successes recorded underscored the division’s resolve to degrade terrorist elements and restore security in Kwara, adding that the operation was still ongoing.

The latest offensive comes amid heightened security operations in Kwara State following a wave of kidnappings and bandit attacks along the Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi axis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a series of military airstrikes, ground offensives, and the imposition of curfews by local authorities in January 2026 as security agencies intensified efforts to reclaim forest corridors used by armed groups.

Security analysts say such operations reflect a broader national pattern. In late 2025 and early 2026, the Nigerian military recorded multiple operational gains, including the neutralisation of senior terrorist commanders and the rescue of hundreds of abducted victims through intelligence led operations and precision airstrikes.

However, analysts caution that tactical victories have not translated into lasting security.

Experts note that while forest clearing operations weaken criminal logistics, armed groups often regroup, exploit intelligence leaks, and shift locations.

Analysts also warned that without stronger intelligence coordination, accountability, and non kinetic interventions addressing poverty and local collaboration, military gains risk being temporary.

The army urged residents to support ongoing operations. Ms Ogubka said the GOC had called on the public “to continue to provide credible and timely information on bandits and their collaborators to enhance ongoing operations,” assuring that troops would “deal decisively with all terrorist networks operating within Kwara State.”