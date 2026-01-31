The Abuja Chapter of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN) on Thursday convened a major alumni networking event, drawing about 300 beneficiaries of US Government-sponsored exchange programmes resident in the Federal Capital Territory.

The semi-formal Meet and Greet, held at the National Assembly Library, brought together alumni from diverse professional backgrounds for networking, knowledge-sharing and renewed engagement, while highlighting the long-term impact of US exchange programmes in Nigeria.

The gathering showcased how alumni of the programmes continue to promote values such as constitutionalism, democracy, civic responsibility and public service across Nigeria’s public, private and civic sectors.

The USGEAAN is a non-partisan network of Nigerian alumni of the US Government-funded exchange programmes, committed to leadership development, community service and the promotion of shared values between Nigeria and the United States.

The association comprises alumni of programmes including the Fulbright programmes, International Visitors Leadership Programme, Mandela Washington Fellowship, Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, TechWomen, TechGirls and several youth, education, cultural and leadership exchanges.

The event was attended by officials of the United States Embassy, led by the Public Diplomacy Officer, Raisa Dukas, members of the USGEAAN national executive committee and other prominent alumni, including Gaza Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa State) – a 2016 International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP) alumnus, and Jesse Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos State) – Chairman of the Nigeria–United States Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Speaking at the event, Ms Dukas emphasised the role of exchange alumni in strengthening democratic institutions and deepening people-to-people ties between Nigeria and the United States. She also announced the launch of Freedom 250, a year-long initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, which she said would spotlight enduring American values of courage, generosity and innovation.

The President of USGEAAN, Nosayaba Tukura, also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for coordinated alumni action to translate exchange experiences into tangible national impact. She was represented by the association’s General Secretary, Olalekan Adeeko.

Ms Tukura said the association’s focus was not merely on the size of its alumni network, but on how effectively it mobilises collective expertise for national development.

“Across Nigeria, USGEAAN alumni are applying the skills gained through US exchange programmes to strengthen institutions, expand civic participation and drive community-level impact. Our goal is to align this energy, provide clear direction and ensure that chapters serve as effective platforms for leadership and service,” she said.

Unveiling the chapter’s 2026 work plan, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), Coordinator of the USGEAAN Abuja Chapter and an IVLP alumnus, noted that the plan outlines priorities including administrative strengthening, improved collaboration and networking, expanded community impact within Abuja and support for national-level initiatives of the association.

Mr Rotimi, who is the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, said the Abuja Chapter occupies a strategic position as a hub for alumni engagement in Nigeria’s political and civic centre.

“Being in Abuja, at the heart of Nigeria’s political and civic life, gives our chapter a unique responsibility and opportunity. Our goal is to build a connected, dynamic community of alumni who turn their experience into meaningful action, mentoring, leading, and innovating across society,” he said.

The event also featured structured networking and engagement sessions designed to promote collaboration, mentorship and strategic partnerships among alumni.