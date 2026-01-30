Governor Alex Otti of Abia State says enrolment in public primary and secondary schools in the state has increased by more than 100 per cent, from about 117,000 to over 300,000 within one year.

Mr Otti disclosed this during his monthly press briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, on Thursday night.

He attributed the growth to reforms by his administration that were aimed at making education accessible and affordable.

“We will continue with our push to make education available and affordable to every Nigerian living here.

“The positive results coming out from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education show that enrolment has moved from about 117,000 people a year ago, to over 300,000 as at the end of last month.

“That is exactly the kind of result we expect. It is good news,” the governor said.

He further said that the government had intensified reconstruction and renovation work at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu; Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu; Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba; and other state-owned tertiary institutions.

Mr Otti said that hostels, offices, and academic facilities were being renovated and rebuilt at the institutions, with construction ongoing at both the temporary and permanent sites of the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, Aba, and Osisioma, respectively.

According to him, some renovated hostels at ABSU are already in use.

He also said that the ongoing recruitment of 4,000 additional teachers by the government formed part of his administration efforts to strengthen the education sector.

Otti speaks on road, housing projects

Regarding infrastructure, Mr Otti said that over 30 roads were currently under construction or undergoing rehabilitation, with many nearing completion.

He said that the legendary Omenuko Bridge and the Abam–Okobo–Amuvi–Arochukwu Road would be inaugurated on 13 February.

He said that the Uratta Road and the Old Express Road would soon be commissioned for reconstruction, as part of the government’s efforts to fully restore Aba, the commercial hub of Abia.

In the housing sector, the governor said the state had moved beyond the planning stage and that the Pocket Layout Housing Scheme for civil servants would soon be launched.

He said that other housing projects in Mbaisii, Mgbarakuma and Ubakala would soon take off.

Abia’s progress on tourism, health

On tourism and hospitality, he said that the state had entered into a partnership with Amena Tourism and Hospitality Ltd to digitally grade and rate hotels and hospitality facilities across Abia, using GPS and globally accepted standards.

The governor also announced the launch of a pilot biogas project at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, aimed at converting waste to renewable energy.

He further said that the State Electricity Regulation Authority took over regulatory control of electricity distribution from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on 24 December last year.

He described the development as part of government’s efforts to achieve energy sufficiency, particularly through the planned acquisition of the Umuahia Ringed Fence Area.

Mr Otti spoke on government’s health programmes, saying that the Project Ekwueme Phase One, covering 200 Primary Healthcare Centres, had been completed, with many already functional.

He also said that over 600 healthcare professionals had been recruited and were being deployed across the facilities.

The governor said that a new General Hospital was under construction in Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area, following the donation of land by the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries.

He said that the hospital would be completed before the end of the year.

He said that reconstruction works were ongoing at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, Abia Specialist Hospital, Amachara, and the tertiary health facility at Umunneato.

On water supply, he said that the CKC Water Project in Aba was nearing completion, alongside similar projects in Ariaria and parts of Umuahia.

Mr Otti said that the water project at Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, had reached over 90 per cent completion and would serve the surrounding communities.

He expressed gratitude to Abia residents and security agencies for ensuring a peaceful festive period in the state.

He said that feedbacks from visitors and residents had been largely positive.

(NAN)