The Abia State Government has inaugurated a State Safe School Steering Committee to ensure the safety of educational institutions in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday during a media briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said that the development formed part of the state government’s strategic efforts to safeguard lives and property in Abia, especially in light of recent security concerns nationwide.

Terrorist attacks in schools

Nigeria has recorded renewed terrorist attacks in some schools lately, especially in the northern part of the country.

For instance, in November last year, terrorists attacked St Mary’s School, a Catholic-owned institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, and abducted an unconfirmed number of students and staff.

The abduction happened less than a week after a similar abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi State.

The Abia information commissioner, Mr Kanu, said, “This (the State Safe School Steering Committee) is in response to the growing need to safeguard educational institutions in the state, following emerging security concerns around the country.

“During the inauguration, it was highlighted that the committee will serve as a multi-sectoral strategic platform to coordinate state-level implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration.

“The safe schools declaration includes developing and monitoring safety and protection protocols for schools across the state.

“Others include engaging stakeholders from the education, security, humanitarian and civil sectors, and to mobilise financial and technical resources for safer learning spaces across the state.”

Abia smart schools ready for inauguration

Mr Kanu also said that the government had announced the resumption of schools statewide for the second term of the 2025/2026 academic session.

He said that education officers, covering basic and secondary levels, would monitor compliance to ensure all public schools reopened as scheduled.

Mr Kanu said that work was in progress on smart school projects being executed by the state government, recording major milestones in infrastructure, equipment and teacher training for smart schools.

He added that two smart schools may be inaugurated in February, following substantial completion.

Regarding teacher recruitment, Mr Kanu stated that the second batch exercise garnered 28,213 applications between 6 and 29 November 2025.

He said that applicants were given a verification window to correct details, which would close this week, after which computer-based tests would be conducted.

Mr Kanu added that those who pass the tests would proceed to interviews, as there were plans to employ 4,000 additional teachers from the exercise, adding to the 5,394 teachers recruited in the previous year.

He said that as part of the government’s efforts to digitise the Abia public service operations in the state, some major digital milestones had been recorded.

Mr Kanu disclosed that the government, through the Office of the Chief Information Officer, in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, had established a Document Digitisation Bureau for land records and processing.

He also said that the government had introduced a centralised online recruitment platform to promote access and equity in public sector employment.

Mr Kanu further said that the Abia State Government website had been redesigned and now serves as the primary source of official information about the state.

He said that the government further implemented an e-Health project, with six pilot institutions automating medical records and hospital management systems.

The Commissioner added that laptops had been procured and distributed to all senior government officials to support efficient and digital service delivery.