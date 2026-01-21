The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has intensified preparations for the 2026 Hajj with the hosting of senior officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Wednesday in Abuja.

The meeting, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, focused on addressing quotas, visa processing, and airlift challenges affecting Nigerian pilgrims.

The Saudi delegation, led by Ghassan Al-Nuaimi, a professor, arrived in Nigeria earlier on Tuesday.

The visit forms part of early coordination for the 2026 pilgrimage and precedes the maiden official visit of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to Nigeria on 3 February.

NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, a professor, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia as part of ongoing preparations for the 2026 Hajj, led the Nigerian delegation and chaired the meeting.

Operational readiness

Commissioner for Operations, Anofiu Elegushi, briefed the delegation on Nigeria’s preparedness for Hajj 2026, highlighting early engagements with airlines, accommodation planning in Makkah and Madinah, and the timely submission of pilgrims’ data before arrival in the Kingdom.

Mr Elegushi reiterated NAHCON’s commitment to strict compliance with Saudi regulations, stressing that no Nigerian pilgrim would be allowed to depart without complete documentation submitted at least 72 hours before departure.

Challenges

Key deliberations centered on operational challenges, including reduced Hajj quotas, limited accommodation capacity in the holy cities, airlift constraints, and delays in Umrah visa issuance affecting tour operators.

NAHCON formally requested additional Hajj slots, improved accommodation allocation, and expedited airline approvals, while raising concerns over recurring visa challenges.

The Saudi delegation assured that the issues would be reviewed through the appropriate administrative channels.

Saudi officials underscored the importance of adhering strictly to international Hajj timelines, warning that early preparation is mandatory and deadline extensions may not be granted. They also highlighted new health and safety requirements, including compliance with updated medical standards for pilgrims.

Addressing concerns over pilgrim overstays, NAHCON disclosed that measures such as biometric data capture and a centralised pilgrim tracking system are already in place to strengthen monitoring and compliance.

At the close of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to sustained collaboration.

The Saudi delegation pledged continued technical support and diplomatic engagement to ensure a safe, efficient, and successful 2026 Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims, in line with the vision of NAHCON chairman.