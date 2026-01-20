The Chairperson of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Usman, has concluded the second pre-Hajj visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a critical advancement in preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The visit reflects NAHCON’s strategy of early engagement and proactive planning to ensure a smooth and well-coordinated pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims.

According to NAHCON, the visit focused on consolidating operational arrangements, strengthening coordination with Saudi authorities, and aligning Nigerian service providers and stakeholders with the kingdom’s timelines and standards.

Conducted from 4 to 19 January, the engagement underscores Nigeria’s commitment to complying with evolving Saudi Hajj regulations and service benchmarks.

During the visit, the NAHCON delegation held high-level meetings with key Saudi institutions and service providers, resulting in progress across airlift coordination, accommodation and feeding services, Mashāʾir operations, medical preparedness, and media coordination.

Read full statement

NAHCON Chairman/CEO Concludes Second Pre-Hajj Visit to Saudi Arabia, Records Key Milestones ahead of 2026 Hajj.

The Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman has concluded his second pre-Hajj visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major step in preparations for the 2026 Hajj.

The visit, which took place from 4th to 19th January 2026, focused on consolidating operational arrangements, strengthening coordination with Saudi authorities, and aligning Nigerian service providers and stakeholders with the timelines and standards of the Saudi authorities ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

During the visit, the NAHCON delegation held high-level engagements with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the General Authority of Civil Aviation GACA, the Saudi Ministry of Health, Masha’ir, feeding and Accommodation service providers, airlines, and Nigerian stakeholders in the Kingdom. These engagements resulted in progress on airlift coordination, accommodation and feeding arrangements, Mashāʾir services, medical preparedness, and media coordination frameworks.

Key achievements of the visit include the signing and initiation of service agreements, uploads of contracts and flight schedule on the Nusuk Masar platform, inspection and identification of clinics and medical facilities in Makkah and Madinah, confirmation of unified medical screening requirements, alignment on digital health and operational platforms, and diplomatic engagement.

The commission also concluded coordination meetings with state pilgrims’ welfare boards and licensed tour operators to reinforce compliance with agreed timelines, guidelines, service standards, and regulatory requirements ahead of the 2026 Hajj.

With the conclusion of the visit, NAHCON will transition to the next phase of preparations, including finalisation of contracts, Pilgrims data uploads, medical screening, and continued engagement with relevant authorities to ensure smooth and well-coordinated Hajj exercise.

Ahmad Muazu

Technical Assistant (Media)

Office of the Chairman/CEO, NAHCON