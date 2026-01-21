Seven residents of Edo State abducted earlier this month have been freed after spending 11 days in captivity, following the payment of ransom.

The victims were released on Monday evening and have since been reunited with their families, Punch newspaper reported.

The Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Bode Ekundayo, confirmed the release in a message to the newspaper on Tuesday but declined to disclose the amount paid as ransom.

“Victims have now been released after the payment of a huge ransom,” Punch quoted Mr Ekundayo as saying.

He, however, declined to disclose how much was paid as ransom, telling the newspaper he was “not in a position to give the information.”

Mr Ekundayo also disclosed that an eighth victim, who escaped during the abduction, is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

“I can tell you that they have been reunited with their family after the community secured their release. It is a sad experience, and we hope that they will overcome the effect,” he said.

He added that the police had been informed of the development and that the community was relieved by the safe return of its members.

‘It’s like a special festival’

The traditional ruler of Imoga, Patrick Abudu, who also confirmed the release of the victims, described the mood in the community as jubilant.

“It is like we are having a special festival in the community. Everyone came out to rejoice, and I also met with them. A large entourage went to receive them, and I have never seen such in the community,” Mr Abudu said.

“Despite the sad ordeal, people were united to ensure our indigenes were released. With unity, everything is achievable.”

The police spokesperson in Edo, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the release to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday but denied knowledge of ransom payment.

Background

The victims were abducted on 9 January, while lodging at a hotel along the Imoga–Ibillo axis in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo. The hotel owner, an indigene of Imoga, was also taken alongside the guests.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, the kidnappers initially demanded N100 million, later reducing it to N40 million, prompting the traditional ruler to mobilise town criers and community leaders to raise funds.