Arsenal and Real Madrid were the main talking points on a busy Champions League night, as both teams recorded big wins and sent strong messages to the rest of Europe.

At the San Siro, Arsenal continued their fine run with a clear 3-1 away victory over Inter Milan. It was Inter’s third straight defeat in the competition, while Arsenal stayed perfect in the group with seven wins in as many games.

The Gunners started fast and went ahead in the 10th minute. Gabriel Jesus finished calmly from inside the box after a good pass from Jurriën Timber. Inter replied eight minutes later when Petar Sučić scored with a powerful long-range shot, but Arsenal did not panic.

Jesus put Arsenal back in front before the break, heading home his second goal after rising above the defence.

In the second half, Arsenal stayed in control, keeping the ball well and limiting Inter’s chances. The win was sealed late in the game when Viktor Gyökeres scored from outside the box, following a neat assist from Bukayo Saka.

It was a strong and confident performance from the Gunners, who have effectively sealed a top-eight finish.

Other matches

Real Madrid were even more dominant, as they crushed AS Monaco 6-1 at home. Kylian Mbappé was the star of the night, scoring twice against his former Ligue 1 club.

Madrid attacked with speed and confidence, creating chances at will and giving Monaco little chance to settle. The big win underlined why Real Madrid remain one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Tottenham Hotspur also enjoyed a good night. Spurs beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0, with the game decided in the first half. Cristian Romero opened the scoring before Dominic Solanke added the second.

Dortmund were reduced to ten men after Daniel Svensson was sent off, making Spurs’ task easier. With one game left in the league phase, Spurs are well placed to finish strongly.

The biggest shock came in Norway, where Manchester City were beaten 3-1 by Bodø/Glimt. The hosts stunned City with three quick goals through Kasper Høgh, who scored twice, and Jens Hauge. City pulled one back through Rayan Cherki, but their hopes faded after Rodri was sent off. It was one of the most surprising results of the season.

Under the new Champions League format, the top eight teams overall will advance directly to the round of 16.

Teams that finish from ninth to 24th will compete in knockout phase play-offs, with the winners earning a place in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Sporting defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1, Club Brugge beat Kairat Almaty 4-1 away, Olympiacos won 2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax edged Villarreal 2-1, while Copenhagen and Napoli played out a 1-1 draw.

As the league phase nears its end, the race for automatic qualification is becoming tighter, and every result now carries extra weight.