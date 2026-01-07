Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of three brothers from the state who lost their lives in the recent Lagos Island fire outbreak on Christmas Eve 2025.

The fire had gutted the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House building, located on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that at least eight people were confirmed dead in the fire incident.

In a condolence message released by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Wednesday in Awka, Mr Soludo described the incident as a painful tragedy.

He said that the incident turned what should have been a joyous Christmas Eve into a moment of profound grief.

The governor commiserated with the families of all the victims of the inferno, adding that the loss had left many hearts heavy with sorrow.

He said that he was particularly devastated by the death of three sons of Anambra – Steve Omatu, 40, Casmir Omatu, 39 and Collins Omatu, 37.

According to him, they are brothers from the Omatu family in the Uzoakwa community of Ihiala Local Government Area.

“These industrious young men were only striving to earn an honest living for their families, yet they were taken in the most tragic circumstances,” the governor said.

He noted that their death represented not only a great loss to their family but also a collective loss to Anambra.

The governor commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders for their efforts in rescuing victims and containing the fire.

Mr Soludo advised Anambra residents living in Lagos and other parts of the country to always prioritise human life and personal safety over the recovery of property during fire incidents.

He prayed for God to grant the affected families the strength to bear the loss and asked that the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

The governor also called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The bereaved family has fixed 14 January as the date for the burial of their three sons.

According to the family, the burial arrangements for the deceased brothers will begin on 7 January with a service of songs and a requiem mass at Jesus the Saviour Catholic Church, Ken Nlemedim Street, Bucknor Ejigbo, Lagos.

Their remains will be laid to rest on 14 January after a burial mass in their Uzoakwa Community.

