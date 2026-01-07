Moroccan cabinet member in charge of fisheries, Zakia Driouich, on Wednesday said the country will halt exports of frozen sardines from 1 February to protect domestic supplies and contain prices.

Sardines are a staple for Moroccan households, and the country is the world’s top exporter of the fish, thanks to its long Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines.

Ms Driouich told members of parliament on Tuesday that the decision was triggered by a noticeable drop in supply, without specifying how long the ban would last.

She said that pelagic species, such as sardines, account for around 80 per cent of Morocco’s coastal fish resources, compared with 20 per cent for white fish.

The national canned‑sardine industry (UNICOP) urged authorities in June to act against illegal fishing after reporting falling catches.

Morocco’s sardine landings dropped 46 per cent in 2024 to 525,000 metric tons, according to official data.

(Reuters/NAN)