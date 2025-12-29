No fewer than three people lost their lives following a clash on Saturday between security operatives and suspected drug peddlers at Koraman Nayalle, Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

The incident was said to have begun when security operatives attempted to arrest one of the peddlers, called Uzairu, popularly known as ‘Kuda’ and confiscated his mobile phone and suspected illicit drugs.

As Kuda mobilised his friends to retrieve his phone from the operatives, the situation escalated into chaos, during which he was shot, and later confirmed dead.

The confrontation sparked anger and unrest in the area, causing the violence to intensify and eventually leading to the deaths of three people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an outpost of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and some motorcycles were set ablaze.

The neighbourhood remained tense, with the residents living in fear of further violence, while the authorities were making frantic efforts to restore calm.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Buhari Hamisu, who confirmed the incident, said that the situation was now under control.

He said that after the earlier incident, friends of the deceased attempted to destroy another NSCDC and police outposts at Filin Kanada, but were dispersed.

According to Mr Hamisu, the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the main course of the clash, calling on residents to remain calm.

Also, the police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, confirmed the incident, saying that it escalated during the funeral procession of the deceased on Sunday.

He further urged the public to always exercise maximum restraint and avoid taking the law into their hands.

(NAN)