Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has been linked to 41 properties across Kebbi, Kano, and Abuja, with an estimated combined value of N212.89 billion, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

According to an exclusive document obtained by this newspaper, the disclosure comes as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) conducted searches at his homes and offices in Abuja and Kebbi State on 17 December, as part of ongoing investigations into alleged financial misconduct.

Mr Malami is facing investigations over an array of corruption allegations that centre on his activities during his eight years as the AGF in the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administraion.

The former minister, who was first invited by the EFCC last month and released a few hours later, was detained by the commission on 8 December.

Kebbi properties valued at N162.19 billion

The document lists 30 properties in Kebbi State with a combined estimated value of N162 billion (N162,195,950,000). The properties include Rayhaan University’s permanent site valued at N56 billion, temporary site valued at N37.8 billion, and a third university site valued at N2.45 billion. The vice chancellor’s residence at the university is valued at N490 million.

The Rayhaan Agro-Allied factory buildings are valued at N4.2 billion, with factory machines and plants at N10.5 billion. The factory mosque is valued at N2.45 billion, while staff quarters are estimated at N1.487 billion.

Additionally, the Rayhaan Bustan Building is valued at N3.15 billion, and the Azbir Hotel in the Azbir area is valued at N10.325 billion. A gallery and printing press are valued at N1.631 billion, gardens and a mosque at N644 million, Azbir Clothing at N350 million, and Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket at N175 million.

The document also lists Al-Afiya Energy tanker garage at N2.45 billion, Rayhaan Model Academy at N11.2 billion, Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School at N8.75 billion, Rayhaan Security House at N245.7 million, and Rayhaan Radio at N78.75 million. An uncompleted three-storey complex is valued at N665 million, Amasdul Oil and Gas structure at N1.05 billion, Malami Support Organisation building at N210 million, and Kadi Malami Foundation building at N56 million.

In the residential category, the document lists Malami House in GRA and Malami House behind Mobil at N350 million and N490 million each, a residence behind a cemetery at N350 million, Abdulaziz’s house, identified as belonging to Malami’s first son, at N1.659 billion, and Ahbiru’s house, identified as belonging to his second son, at N2.989 billion.

Kano properties valued at N16.01 billion

In Kano State, the document lists properties with a combined estimated value of N16 billion (N16,011,800,000).

Zeennoor Hotel, also located in Kano, is valued at N11.2 billion, Zeennoor Mosque at N84 million, an old Zeennoor Hotel building at N280 million, Rayhaan Hotel Kano at N2.24 billion, Rayhaan Gym at N1.2225 billion, and a residential property on Ahmadu Bello Way, described as a wife’s house, at N982.8 million.

FCT properties valued at N34.69 billion

In the Federal Capital Territory, the document lists properties valued at N34,685,000,000. They include a duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, valued at N5.95 billion, Meethaq Hotel, Jabi, at N8.4 billion, Meethaq Hotel, Maitama, at N12.95 billion, 2 bungalow units at Efab Estate at N385 million, and Harmonia Hotel, Area 11, Garki is N7 billion.

Altogether, the document places the total estimated value of all listed properties at N212,892,750,000. The document does not indicate when the valuations were conducted, who carried them out, or the methodology used. It also does not clarify whether the properties are directly owned by Mr Malami or held through companies, foundations, relatives, or associates.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get a response from Mr Malami at the time of filing this report on the properties listed in the document.

EFCC raids, Malami alleges intimidation

The revelations come amid an ongoing investigation of Mr Malami by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This newspaper had reported that the former attorney general raised the alarm over what he described as raids on his homes and offices in Abuja and Kebbi State by EFCC operatives.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mohammed Doka, and shared on Mr Malami’s Facebook page, the former minister said EFCC operatives carried out “coordinated raids” on 17 December, allegedly without prior notice.

Mr Malami claimed the searches were retaliatory and linked to his earlier public reference to Chapter 9 of the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry report, which he said indicted the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, over his tenure as the commission’s secretary between 2018 and 2020.

“These actions amount to intimidation, retaliation and a threat to the rule of law,” the statement said.

However, Mr Malami did not provide evidence linking the searches to his comments on the Salami report.

The EFCC confirmed the operation but rejected claims that it was a raid.

“It is in furtherance of our ongoing investigation. It was not a raid; it was a search,” the commission’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“When a suspect is being investigated, we normally conduct searches in line with our investigation,” he said.

The EFCC said Mr Malami was granted administrative bail on 28 November but failed to meet its conditions and did not return on the agreed date of 1 December. The commission said it later detained him on 8 December after he failed to fulfil outstanding bail requirements.

Background

Mr Malami served as Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

The EFCC is investigating him over allegations including the alleged fraudulent duplication of expenses linked to the recovery of assets associated with the late former military ruler, Sani Abacha, as well as alleged multi-billion-naira investments and bank accounts linked to him.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to Mr Malami for comments on the properties listed in the document, but had not received a response as of the time of filing this report.

Download Document Here

More Photos

B/Kebbi: Abiru Malami Residence – Premium Times

B/Kebbi: Rayhaan University Staff Quarters – Premium Times

B/Kebbi: formerly CPC office – Premium Times

B/Kebbi: Malami Main Residence – Premium Times