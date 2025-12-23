The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for an investigation into the passage of the tax reform laws.

The association cited serious concerns over the integrity, transparency, and credibility of Nigeria’s legislative process.

Its president, Afam Osigwe, made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is imperative that a comprehensive, open, and transparent investigation be conducted to clarify the circumstances surrounding the enactment of the laws and to restore public confidence in the legislative process,” Mr Osigwe said.

President Bola Tinubu recently signed four tax reform bills into law: the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

On 17 December, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulsamad Dasuki, raised concerns about what he described as discrepancies between tax laws passed by the National Assembly and the versions subsequently gazetted and made available to the public.

Mr Dasuki raised the issue during plenary, arguing that his legislative rights had been breached because the content of the gazetted tax laws did not reflect what lawmakers debated and approved on the floor of the House.

Various individuals and groups called on the government to suspend the implementation of the laws, which are set to take effect from 1 January next year.

The NBA warned that these developments strike at the core of constitutional governance and undermine the procedural integrity required for lawmaking in a democracy.

Mr Osigwe noted that uncertainty of this scale disrupts the business environment, erodes investor confidence, and creates unpredictability for individuals, businesses, and institutions expected to comply with the laws.

He added that lingering doubts over the process “threaten public trust and economic stability, erodes public trust and weakens the foundation of lawful governance.”

According to Mr Osigwe, Nigeria’s constitutional democracy demands that lawmakers produce laws with far-reaching economic and social implications through transparent, accountable processes.

Anything less, he said, has no place in a system governed by the rule of law.

The association recommended that authorities suspend the implementation of the Tax Reform Acts until they examine and resolve all concerns.

The NBA therefore, urged all relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly to address the controversy, stressing the need to uphold constitutional order, protect economic stability, and preserve the rule of law.

The controversial tax law

The federal government described the reforms as the most significant overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system in decades.

Despite resistance from some lawmakers, particularly from the North, the government said the laws aimed to simplify tax compliance, broaden the tax base, eliminate overlapping levies, and modernise revenue collection across federal, state, and local governments.

Mr Dasuki subsequently alleged discrepancies between the versions passed by lawmakers and those later gazetted for public release.

However, on Monday, the chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, urrged lawmakers to complete their investigation, after which authorities can address any verified issues based on facts rather than speculations.