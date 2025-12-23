The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it carried out an inspection of the Abuja operations of three domestic airlines on Monday, following multiple complaints about poor passenger handling and non-compliance with consumer protection regulations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The affected airlines are XE jet, Rano Air, and United Nigeria Airlines.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, disclosed this on Tuesday on his official page on X, saying the intervention became necessary after reports emerged that passengers were left stranded during flight disruptions without timely information, refreshments, or adequate support.

“While we understand that December is a busy travel period, airlines are still obligated to provide essential care to their passengers,” Mr Achimugu said.

He added that most airlines do not provide honest and timely information to passengers, adding that, that is not acceptable.

“Most airlines do not provide timely, honest information and try to evade the provision of light refreshments two hours into a delay, as stipulated by Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. This is unacceptable. We have given an ultimatum to all airlines—not limited to these three. We are watching, and action will be taken where necessary.”

Why NCAA stepped in

During Monday’s inspections, NCAA officials engaged airline staff over repeated complaints of delayed communication and failure to provide refreshments two hours into flight delays.

Mr Achimugu specifically criticised XE Jet for failing to match its premium branding with adequate customer service, saying passenger frustration was largely fueled by poor and inconsistent information.

“XE jet serves as some sort of elite airline. You must be up to the standard you set for yourself. Passengers should not be complaining. You need to deal with your passengers honestly. Nigerian passengers can get angry easily, but they will calm down if they trust the information you are giving them. It is not difficult to tell passengers the truth.

For example, you can tell them, ‘Due to technical issues being fixed, we do not have enough time for departure, but we are waiting for higher orders before passing information to you.’ Any sensible passenger will accept that. Then, offer refreshments when the time comes. This is simply good customer service. Provide intermittent updates. Do not assume they already know. This is our first formal visit, but next time there will be consequences. So, just fix the issue,” he said.

Speaking at the terminal, Nana Raheem, NCAA Terminal Head, said the authority had observed repeated lapses in airline operations, including passengers being stranded without accommodation, refreshments, or transportation.

“All your operations are not good. Even on Saturday when I called, people were stranded, no accommodation, no refreshments, no transportation,” she said.

Mr Achimugu also cautioned the airline.

“This visit is a formal intervention by the NCAA Consumer Protection Unit. Airlines must train their staff. The next time passengers are neglected, sanctions will follow.”

In response, the XE jet customer service unit said it would look into the issues and fix them.

Addressing the Rano Air, Mr Achimugu emphasised that passengers deserve proper care during delays.

“Look at a passenger who has paid his money—these are just excuses. Your engineers are experienced enough to estimate the time required to fix technical faults, and you must have contingency plans for passengers. These are human beings, some of them your brothers and sisters.

If you keep them for that long without food, they won’t like it. During this period, fares are higher than usual, so they deserve proper service. Providing light refreshments and timely information is the least you owe them. It is not excusable. The regulations are clear,” he said.

Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Assistant to the Director-General of the NCAA, added: “You should at least have an idea of how long a delay will last. With that, you should provide snacks and water for passengers proactively. By two hours, refreshments should be served. Passengers should receive regular updates to make alternative arrangements, instead of being left frustrated at the airport, which can lead to unruly behaviour.

The key is communication. Updating passengers every 30 minutes prevents disorder and maintains peace, especially with high passenger volumes.”

Mr Achimugu said similar warnings were issued to United Nigeria Airlines, stressing that compliance would be closely monitored.

“We are particularly attentive now because airfares are high. People should not pay those fares and suffer situations that simple, timely, and honest information could have prevented. United Nigeria Airlines must fix these issues or face major ramifications. Enough is enough,” he said.