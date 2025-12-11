There was pandemonium on Thursday during the screening of ambassadorial nominees by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs as Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, and his Edo North counterpart, Adams Oshiomhole, engaged in a heated exchange over the suitability of Reno Omokri for a diplomatic posting.

Mr Omokri, a former presidential spokesperson, appeared before the lawmakers alongside four career ambassadorial nominees for screening.

As is customary, the nominees introduced themselves one by one in preparation for questioning.

Soon after, Mr Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), moved a motion for Mr Omokri and the other nominees to “take a bow and go.”

‘Take a bow’ is a parliamentary tradition that effectively waives rigorous questioning.

The Borno lawmaker explained that he had known Mr Omokri for over 25 years, assuring that he is suitable for the position.

Committee Chairman Sani Bello, who represents Niger North, called for the motion to be seconded.

However, when it was time to do so, Mr Oshiomhole objected, stating that he preferred to comment on the nominees rather than second the motion.

His stance infuriated Mr Ndume, who asked him to allow another senator to second the motion and to reserve his comments.

This disagreement quickly escalated into a rowdy confrontation, with both lawmakers trading insults.

Mr Oshiomhole told his colleagues not to pretend as if there is no controversy surrounding Mr Omokri’s nomination.

Mr Ndume called Mr Oshiomhole a “tout,” while the latter shot back, saying he would not dignify a “hypocrite” with a response.

The former Edo State governor said, despite past political disagreements, including Mr Ndume’s criticism of him during the 2023 general election, he would support the president’s nominees.

The shouting match continued until other senators intervened to restore calm.

Omokri’s controversies

Over the years, Mr Omokri has built a reputation as an outspoken critic of successive Nigerian governments.

During the 2023 presidential election cycle, he was one of President Bola Tinubu’s most vocal detractors, even once labelling him a “drug baron” in international media, a remark that resurfaced and fuelled debate following his nomination.

His inclusion on Mr Tinubu’s list of ambassadorial nominees triggered significant controversy, with many Nigerians questioning whether someone who spent years attacking the president and suddenly supporting the current administration is fit to represent Nigeria on the global stage.

Ndume’s earlier criticism

President Tinubu last week transmitted 65 additional nominees for ambassadorial positions to the Senate for screening and confirmation, urging lawmakers to expedite the process in accordance with Section 171(1), (2), and (4) of the 1999 Constitution.

The president nominated 34 Nigerians as career ambassadors and high commissioners, while 31 others were listed as non-career ambassadors and high commissioners.

The nominees include former governors, former lawmakers, a serving senator and other prominent personalities.

On 6 December, Mr Ndume, a known critic of Mr Tinubu, faulted the list of ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the Senate, arguing that the composition violated the federal character principle. The principle mandates equitable distribution of government appointments, resources, and opportunities across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic, regional, and religious groups.

However, during the screening, the senator did not act in line with his earlier criticism of the president’s list. Instead, he appeared to support the nominees.