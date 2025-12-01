Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday, forwarded a list of commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti.

Mr Oyebanji had announced the dissolution of his cabinet through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Habitat Adubiaro, on 10 August.

He, however, retained five commissioners considered critical to the running of government. Those retained are the commissioners for Education, Health, Agriculture, Trade and Investment, and Attorney General and Justice.

The dissolution came a few weeks before the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the current list comprises commissioners who were members of the dissolved council.

According to the statement, the decision to re-present the former commissioners for consideration by the State Assembly was taken jointly by the APC leadership and critical party stakeholders in Ekiti State, who reportedly pressured the governor to retain the team.

“The decision was hinged on the need for the party to go into the June 20, 2026, Ekiti State Governorship election as a united family. It is believed that appointing a new set of commissioners barely seven months to the election could be counter-productive.

“Recall that the party leadership, the leadership of various towns and communities and other critical stakeholders worked with the screening committee set up by the governor, in the selection, nomination and appointment of the Commissioners and other appointees in 2023.

“Governor Oyebanji, had at the inception of his administration, said the party and leaders of various towns and communities in the state would play crucial roles in the process leading to the appointment of people into offices in order to make them accountable to the people,” the statement said.