At least four schoolchildren were confirmed dead and several others injured on Monday morning in Egbolo, Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State, after a truck conveying them to school lost control and plunged into a river.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m., has sparked outrage and grief across the community, leading distraught villagers to barricade the Idah road in protest against what they termed government neglect.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the victims were commuting from Egbolo to the neighbouring community of Ofuloko, where they attend school due to the absence of educational facilities in their village.

Accident

Witnesses told this newspaper that the truck, loaded with building materials, had offered to carry some of the students who were trekking the long distance to Ofuloko.

Usman Idrisu, a youth leader in the community, explained that the vehicle encountered mechanical difficulties shortly after crossing a bridge.

“The accident occurred when the truck, carrying building materials, assisted some pupils to drop them off at Ofuloko Primary School,” Mr Idrisu said.

“The truck could not climb the hill after it crossed the bridge. It rolled backwards before plunging into the river.”

Rescue efforts began immediately, with residents rushing to pull the children from the wreckage. While some were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, four children were found dead.

Reports indicate that at the time the initial distress calls were made, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had not yet arrived at the scene, leaving the initial rescue operations entirely to community members.

Infrastructure deficit

Beyond the immediate tragedy, the incident has highlighted a severe infrastructure and governance deficit in the area, which is a recurring concern in Kogi State’s rural administration.

Residents who spoke to the press linked the death of the children directly to the lack of educational infrastructure in Egbolo.

Despite having a significant population, the community reportedly lacks a functioning primary or secondary school.

“We are seriously grieved in Egbolo for the death of four of our children who died in the cause of seeking education,” Mr Idrisu lamented.

A grieving parent, who lost a son in the crash, accused the state government of neglecting the community for years.

“If we had a school here, my son would not have needed to climb that truck. He would be alive,” the Vanguard newspaper quoted a distraught parent.

The community has issued an urgent appeal to Governor Ahmed Ododo to address the educational gap in Igalamela-Odolu to prevent further loss of life.

“We appeal to Governor Ahmed Ododo to consider the population of the community and establish a primary school here,” Mr Idrisu added.

As of the time of filing this report, the state government had not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.