The Nigerian Army has arrested a police officer allegedly colluding with militias in Taraba State, following a renewed outbreak of communal violence in Usmanu, a village in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Troops of the 6 Brigade, under Operation Peace Shield, said they neutralised four militia members and recovered a cache of weapons, including three dane guns, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, 25 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two motorcycles reportedly used in the attacks.

The development was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday in Jalingo by Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade.

He said the operation was triggered by intelligence reports of escalating hostilities linked to the long-standing land dispute between the Shomo and Wurkun communities, which has periodically erupted into violent clashes, destroying property and threatening civilian lives.

The arrested police officer was apprehended at the scene for allegedly aiding the militia group.

The army confirmed that the officer is under investigation, and authorities are profiling the suspect to determine the extent of involvement.

Kingsley Uwa, commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke, commended the troops for their swift and professional response.

He reassured residents of Karim Lamido and surrounding communities of the army’s commitment to restoring peace, urging citizens to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible intelligence.

“The arrested personnel of the police force are currently under investigation to ascertain the degree of complicity.

We will continue to pursue all elements that threaten the peace of Taraba State,” Mr Uwa said.

The army also called on the public to report suspicious movements as operations continue under Operation Peace Shield, Operation Lafiya Nakowa, and Operation Zafin Wuta.