Four persons have been feared killed in a violent clash between the Kuteps and the Hausas in Takum town, Takum Local Government of Taraba State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the clash took place on Sunday afternoon when youths from the Kuteb tribe allegedly attacked some Hausa men, killing four of them, residents claimed.

“Both communities mobilised against each other, thereby creating tension in Takum”. Ishaya Angyu told this newspaper.

He said the incident happened at a boundary community between Ussa Local Government and Takum before it escalated to Takum town.

“Right now, I am in Takum, and there is serious tension, but soldiers are controlling the situation,” he said.

“I can confirm to you that approximately four people have been killed, but we do not have the full statistics of the casualties as of now,” Mr Angyu said.

Another resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said, “The violence started as a result of frequent attacks by the Kutebs on other tribes, especially the Fulanis.”

He said if the situation were not immediately controlled, it would eventually become a religious crisis.

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the caretaker committee chairman of Takum LGA, Boyi Manja, said: “I am not in my local government, and I don’t want to give half-baked information; when I am in Takum, I will get the details,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Taraba State Police Command said it had not received a brief on the matter.

