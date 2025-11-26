Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have taken two herders into custody after they were found grazing cattle on a community farmland in Makurdi, Benue state, during a routine harvest-season patrol.

The arrest occurred on 20 November at Zongo Akiki, where troops have been stationed to protect farmers and curb incursions into cultivated fields.

Speaking on the incident, Ahmad Zubairu, the military operation’s spokesperson, said the patrol team “intercepted the herders after they reportedly led their cattle into cultivated farmlands, causing damage to crops.”

He noted that the suspects were immediately detained and transferred for further investigation.

The incident comes at a time when farming communities in Benue are completing their harvest and reporting heightened concerns about crop losses linked to trespass.

Residents in several parts of the state have urged security agencies to maintain a steady presence to discourage disputes between farmers and herders.

Operation Whirl Stroke cautioned residents against taking matters into their own hands during such confrontations. The command stated that tensions can escalate quickly in rural areas already dealing with the effects of earlier clashes.

The joint task force has increased patrols across vulnerable farming areas in recent weeks, with commanders stating that the focus is on preventing crop destruction and keeping the harvest period free from violence.