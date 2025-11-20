The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has appointed John Odey as its new spokesperson.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Operations, Clifford Oparaodu, who said Mr Odey will also head the commission’s newly created Media and Public Communications Unit under the Office of the chairman.

“The commission anticipates that Mr Odey’s extensive expertise in communication will strengthen ICPC’s public engagement, enhance media relations, and support ongoing efforts to deepen transparency and public awareness of its anti-corruption mandate,” the statement said.

Mr Odey, a deputy director at ICPC, rose to become an editor before moving into broadcast media as a scriptwriter and presenter.

Since joining the ICPC, he has served in the Public Enlightenment, Protocol and Zonal Operations units.

He holds a degree in English/Literature, a Master’s in Leadership Studies, an MPhil in Leadership and Strategic Studies, and a Professional Diploma in Public Relations.

He is also a certified member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In a message to journalists on Wednesday, the outgoing spokesperson, Demola Bakare, who now serves as Director of the Public Education Department, introduced his successor and thanked the media for their cooperation during his tenure.

“He is Mr John Okor Odey, a Deputy Director and Head of the newly created Media/Public Communication Unit. He will henceforth take the front seat in interfacing with you,” Mr Bakare wrote.