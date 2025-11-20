The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday lamented the incessant attacks, kidnappings, and killings of Nigerians in various states across the country.

Following the recent abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of worshippers in Kwara State, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said, “The dignity of human life is fast waning in the country, and reminds us again of the grave danger facing our nation.”

According to a press statement released by the NHRC, Mr Ojukwu noted that the commission questions “why the giant of Africa is still battling ragtag Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists since 2009 without conclusive success.”

On 17 November, terrorists abducted 25 schoolgirls from Maga Comprehensive Girls’ Secondary School in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The terrorists also reportedly killed a teacher, Hassan Makuku, and a local guard, simply identified as Ali, during the invasion.

Similarly, during a live-streamed worship service at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, terrorists launched a sudden attack, reportedly killing at least three people and abducting several worshippers.

The terrorists also injured a local vigilante. The attack, according to sources in Egbe, a Kogi State garrison town bordering Eruku in Kwara State. This incident occurred on 18 November.

Since 2009, Nigeria, particularly the northern states, has been in the grip of terror attacks leaving many killed, injured, and kidnapped while many comunities have been sacked.

NHRC demands action

Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, therefore demanded immediate action from the Nigerian government to protect the right to life of its citizens.

“We demand: Effective investigation and prosecution of perpetrators of these heinous crimes; adequate compensation and support to victims and their families; strengthening of security measures to prevent future attacks; and most importantly, Increased vigilance and reporting of suspicious activities by citizens.

“It is a matter of moral and legal obligation for the government to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, every life is precious and should be preserved, the Chibok school girls incident and other similar ugly misfortunes like the recent Maga school incident call into question the safe schools declaration Nigeria subscribed to.”

He noted that such acts should not be allowed to recur as they violate the rights to life, safety, and freedom of worship guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and several other international human rights instruments of which Nigeria is a signatory.

READ ALSO: NHRC organises forum to tackle displaced persons systemic challenges in 11 states

Mr Ojukwu cited Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which stated that “Human beings are inviolable. Every human being shall be entitled to respect for his life and the integrity of his person. No one may be arbitrarily deprived of this right.”

He also cited Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR),which states that, “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.”