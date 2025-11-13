The Plateau State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Vegetable Centre in Taipei, Taiwan, in a move aimed at transforming the state’s agricultural sector, enhancing food security, and improving nutrition across Nigeria.

According to a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Plateau State Government on Wednesday, the agreement will establish a breeding centre and regional office in Jos, serving as a hub for research, innovation, and capacity building for local farmers.

The centre is expected to provide farmers with access to high-yield and climate-resilient vegetable varieties while promoting best agricultural practices that will boost productivity and market access.

Representing the governor, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Samson Bugama, said the partnership aligns with Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s vision to make Plateau the “vegetable hub of Nigeria.”

“This collaboration will create an enabling environment for farmers to thrive and will have a positive impact on the state’s economy and the well-being of its citizens,” Mr Bugama said.

He congratulated residents of Plateau State and partners at the World Vegetable Centre for what he described as “a major milestone in the state’s agricultural development,” adding that the MoU would open new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

The World Vegetable Centre is an international research and development institute dedicated to reducing malnutrition and poverty through improved vegetable production and consumption. The organisation operates globally, with partnerships across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Mr Bugama commended Governor Mutfwang for his leadership and commitment to advancing agriculture in the state, saying the partnership “will have a lasting impact on the agricultural landscape of Plateau and beyond.”

Photo: Plateau State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Samson Bugama, and representative from the World Vegetable Centre in Taipei, Taiwan, during the MoU signing.