Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has stated that his administration has distributed tractors, ploughs, processors, and other farm implements to over 10,000 farmers across the state.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor’s chief press secretary, confirmed the figures, highlighting that the initiative is part of efforts to empower youth, researchers, and agripreneurs to add value, access markets, and enhance food security.

The governor made the remarks on Tuesday at the 25th International Conference and 45th Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers, as well as the maiden National Agricultural Machinery Exhibition, held at the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation in Idofian, Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“In Kwara, we have mostly shifted agriculture from subsistence to full mechanisation, and your organisations have been the major enablers of this important leap,” AbdulRazaq said.

He added, “The NIAE has driven mechanisation with research and locally designed machines that cut costs, boost yields, and reduce post-harvest losses for farmers across Nigeria and beyond.”

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum delivered the keynote address, while the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, and several engineers and dignitaries from across the country were also in attendance.

Mr AbdulRazaq commended the NIAE for its leading role in mechanisation, noting that the conference reinforces “our shared commitment to innovation and food security.”

The governor also attended the official commissioning of the Imam Gambari Ultra-modern Mosque in Gambari, Ilorin, where the Sarkin Gobir and Madawaki of Ilorin, Yakubu Gobir, and APC chieftain Abdulfatah Seriki received him. The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, had earlier performed the commissioning of the mosque, initially built in the first decade of the 19th century.

Mr AbdulRazaq was presented with an Award of Excellence by the NIAE in recognition of his commitment to agricultural transformation.

Photo: Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum with other officials at the commissioning of the Imam Gambari Ultra-modern Mosque in Ilorin.