Addressing the critical issues of unemployment and the proliferation of financial scams in Nigeria, the TenTrade Africa Partner Conference held last Saturday, 11th October championed financial literacy as the most effective tool for empowerment. The summit highlighted TenTrade’s commitment to providing the public with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate global markets safely.

Knowledge as the Ultimate Defense Against Scams

Speakers emphasised that widespread financial education is the best long-term strategy to protect citizens from predatory schemes. Mr Victor Ufot, Managing Director TenTrade Africa, articulated this core mission.

“One of our goals is to actually teach people how investing is done. What is realistic, what is unrealistic… so it’s all about empowering our young people… on how to be financially intelligent,” he said.

This educational drive is backed by the company’s commitment to regulatory integrity, working with the SEC to ensure that the environment is safe for legitimate financial activities.

Creating New Jobs and Income Streams

The conference showcased how developing financial skills offers a powerful solution to high unemployment. For people seeking an alternative to traditional jobs, the digital market provides immediate opportunities.

TenTrade Partner Mr David Ukechuku Nwoye noted that getting involved with TenTrade’s partnership model and its Funded Programme allows individuals to overcome the initial hurdle of low capital and access “at least five streams of income.” This transforms financial trading from a specialist activity into a massive opportunity for job creation.

Breaking Down Barriers to Education

A key focus was on making high-quality financial training accessible to everyone, regardless of background or income. Ms Princess Momodu, Partnership Manager, confirmed the firm’s pledge to remove financial barriers to knowledge.

“We give you access to a trading academy, which is totally free… for a very good and standard academy you should pay up to $1,000, but at TenTrade, it is free.”

The TenTrade Africa Partner Conference concluded with a focus on this ethos of self-empowerment, urging all ambitious Africans to seize the knowledge and security now available.

As Ms Momodu summarized the spirit of the event: “It is not what is available and unavailable that determines your success in life. It is what you convince yourself is true.”

Unlock the blueprint and join the community shaping Africa’s financial revolution by visiting https://bit.ly/tentradereg