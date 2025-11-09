A renowned physician, Wole Oluyede, on Sunday emerged victorious in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election, setting the stage for the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

Mr Oluyede secured 279 votes, defeating his closest rival, Funso Ayeni, who polled 239, while Theresa Ogun trailed behind with 27 votes.

The election, held at the Vino Event Centre in Ado Ekiti, which ended in the early hours of Sunday, was not without drama and controversy, as some aggrieved members protested the exclusion of Ido/Osi local government, leading to a delayed start and disruptions.

One of the aspirants, Peter Obafemi, later withdrew from the primaries and threw his weight behind Mr Oluyede.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oluyede thanked the delegates for their support, emphasising that the victory was not just for him but also for the party.

“I want to call on all our members to remain committed to the task ahead. Today’s election shows that internal democracy works in our party,” he said, extending an olive branch to his co-contestants.

In his reaction, Ms Ayeni expressed dissatisfaction with the process, citing imperfections, and announced plans to seek redress internally.

PDP State Chairman, Tunji Odeyemi, commended aspirants, delegates, and party chieftains for their maturity and sportsmanship, declaring the process “free and fair”.

He pledged to accommodate all aspirants, ensuring party unity and victory in the general elections.

The primary drew delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state, as well as the INEC observers and security personnel.

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankambo, led the PDP primary election committee.

With this development, all major opposition parties have concluded their primaries over the weekend, and candidates emerged, ahead of Monday, 10 November, the INEC deadline for parties to hold their primaries.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier produced the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as its candidate through a consensus arrangement.

Others that also conducted primaries and produced candidates include: the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which elected David Bankole as its candidate.

Mr Bankole, a two-term secretary of the party in the state, emerged as the flagbearer of SDP for the following year’s governorship election, after two other aspirants, Peter Adesina and Adesola Dada, stepped down for him.

Declaring Mr Bankole the winner of the primary election, the Chairman of the Ekiti SDP primary election committee, Gabriel Akinloye, commended the sportsmanship of the two other aspirants and urged them to work with the candidate of the party to come out victorious during the governorship poll.

Earlier, State Chairman of SDP in Ekiti State, Ayodele Bankole, explained that the process of the primary election had commenced three days ago before it was concluded Saturday, saying the emergence of Bankole as the candidate of SDP was transparent, and followed due process, in line with the constitution of the party and that of the Country.

Also, the African Democratic Party (ADP) has held its primary poll, which produced Dare Bejide as the winner.

Mr Bejide polled 15,466 votes to defeat four other contestants, including former Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Olusola Eleka, who came second with 12,003 votes.

Femi Adegbite, a Lawyer, scored 9,141 votes, while Mr Emmanuel Fayose, former Governor Ayo Fayose’s younger brother, scored 2,865 votes, and Ayodele Adesua scored 135, respectively.

The Chairman of the ADC Primary Election Committee, Patricia Akwashiki, who announced the result before the INEC team, security agencies, and the media, said the Committee stepped down the results from Ilejemeje and Oye Local Governments, and also cancelled that of Emure Local Government, because of irregularities.

Also, an entrepreneur, Blessing Abegunde, emerged as the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Mr Abegunde was unanimously elected after other contestants stepped down for him.

Speaking during the primary election, held in Ado-Ekiti, and witnessed by INEC officials, the state Chairman of the party, Adelusi Ayeni, explained that the emergence of Mr Abegunde was a boost for the party, being a young entrepreneur who understands all it takes to win elections.

A businessman and philanthropist, Opeyemi Falegan, has also emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Accord party in the state.